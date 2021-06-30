I have heard of comments made by Line 3 pipeline opponents accusing Enbridge of damaging or even ruining wild rice waters. These people claim that the Line 3 project is taking water away from important wild rice areas, but they are wrong.
I have also heard that Enbridge has not, and has no plans to, take water from Upper Rice Lake for Line 3.
Enbridge pipelines have actually existed alongside some of the most productive wild rice waters in Minnesota for the past 70 years. Additionally, Enbridge made sure the Line 3 route avoided sensitive areas that are important to our tribal communities to ensure the construction plans would specifically protect wild rice waters.
It is frustrating to see the truth twisted when Enbridge has done the right thing. They really did take numerous steps to ensure that construction on the Line 3 pipeline project did not harm our environment. Instead, their efforts are to improve the pipeline and surrounding areas to protect it from future incidents and damage.
It continues to become more and more evident that Enbridge did truly take the necessary steps to protect our environment in every way possible, and that is certainly the case when it comes to Minnesota’s wild rice.
The facts of the situation are quite different than what Line 3 pipeline opponents are sharing. But when you continue to lose in court – distorting the truth is often where the storyline goes.
Greg Snare
Hallock, MN
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.