Great grey cold blooded plodding beasts with massive tails dragging along the ground. That was the generally accepted idea amongst scientists for decades for nearly every child’s favorite fossil animal. The dinosaur. But the modern view of dinosaurs is that they were far more diverse. Some may have been cold blooded but there is good evidence that many, if not most, were warm blooded like birds.
One reason for believing that is that birds evolved from a particular line of dinosaurs, a line that includes the famous T-rex, and birds are warm blooded. (Birds also lay eggs, as did dinosaurs.) Species from this line walked in an upright position, and that upright posture supports the idea of a warm-blooded critter. It takes more energy to walk upright, which warm bloodedness would provide, compared to an animal like a cold blooded alligator that slides along on its stomach. And their tails likely didn’t slide along on the ground behind them. They were probably held up off the ground to act as a counter weight to long necks or massive heads. And for predatory dinosaurs like the raptors, a massive tail sliding along on the ground behind would have slowed them down considerably, not helpful if you’re chasing down a herd of triceratops.
All we know about dinosaurs comes from fossilized skeletal remains, tracks, and egg nests, and most of the remains are not of an entire animal. From all the evidence about seven hundred different species have been positively identified from the dinosaur age, which lasted one hundred sixty five million years. That may seem like a lot of species but consider there are over five thousand four hundred mammal species known on earth today. While there were a few small rodent-like mammals living at the time of the dinosaurs, the mammal evolutionary explosion didn’t happen until about sixty five million years ago when the dinosaurs were wiped out by an asteroid impact in what is now Mexico. When one considers the vast span of time dinosaurs existed, a logical conclusion is that probably most species have yet to be discovered, or that evidence for those unknowns is too scant to ever find.
Evidence for the bird-is-a-dinosaur hypothesis is derived from the similarity of bird skeletons to some dinosaur skeletons, albeit on generally smaller level. A bird skeleton looks a lot like a dinosaur raptor skeleton. Feathers also evolved in dinosaurs though not at first for flight. They were likely for warmth and evolved as the climate cooled or for mating attraction. Dinosaurs with feathers might have been sexier, at least to members of their own species, than those with bare skin. A few fossilized imprints of dinosaur ‘skin’ have revealed the imprints of feather-like imprints in animals that obviously couldn’t fly.
An interesting cousin of the dinosaurs, but not actually dinosaurs, were the pterodactyls, some with a wingspan the same as a Cessna 150, that dominated the sky during that time. They did not have feathers, however, and had skin more like that of a bat that covered their wings.
Then there is the color thing. Studies of fossilized pigmentation available in some fossilized remains of pre-flight birds reveals a hint that dinosaurs were of different colors. While some may have been grey, most probably had more diverse coloration. There has not been enough specimens found to make a positive statement, but it is at least possible that T-rex was a multicolored feathered dinosaur. Whatever the colors of predatory dinosaurs might have been, the colors would have evolved to aid in hunting down prey and attracting a mating companion.
The evolving scientific picture of the life and times of dinosaurs is evidence of the process of scientific research where a hypothesis is determined by available evidence, but then is modified as new information is discovered. Paleontology has a particular challenge in that all the fossil evidence is millions and sometimes billions of years old. In order to find such evidence of prehistoric life, it must have survived the ravages of continuous erosion, volcanism, plate tectonics, floods, and ice ages, and scavengers at the time of death. Paleontologists are detectives trying to piece together events well after the fact and with only the evidence Nature has left them.
