Last week my son-in-law Dennis was sworn in as a citizen of the U.S. It was a complicated and lengthy process that he endured and one that each person seeking citizenship knows can be a roller coaster of emotions. One’s background, competence, skills, and criminal record scrutinized. A series of interviews are conducted, and sometimes the immigrant must travel a considerable distance for parts of the process. The applicant must demonstrate knowledge of United States history and government. (This is an oral, not a multiple choice test; the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation found of the general American population on 36% could pass that test when it was in the multiple choice format.) The point is that not many scammers can sneak in. Here is the oath of allegiance taken by Dennis (and millions of other naturalized Americans):
I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I will bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform noncombatant service in the Armed Forces of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform work of national importance under civilian direction when required by the law; and that I take this obligation freely without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me God.
The events of Jan. 6 suddenly came to mind as I was sharing the news of Dennis’s citizenship. How many of the insurrectionists went through this process? Correct me if I’m wrong, none! I love Dennis, and I love the flag he stands by, and I love the Constitution of the United States of America.
You saw the videos of the January attack on Democracy unless you were under a rock or maybe in space, so you know it wasn’t a group of “loving tourists” being welcomed by uniformed police who were assisting the tour. Our country recognizes the value of dissent and disagreement, but that does not include insurrection. Citizens of different backgrounds and talents who share an allegiance are what makes this country strong. Democracy needs everyone’s support!
Michaela Raymond
Talmoon
