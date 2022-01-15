In America, unlike in dictatorships like Russia or North Korea, we, the people, decide who holds power. This is the most fundamental principle of our nation. It is what America is all about.
But some have abandoned this principle. Approximately one year ago, a violent mob, thinking themselves above the will of the people, tried to stop the peaceful transfer of power so crucial to maintaining a stable republic. These thugs trashed the Capitol building in Washington, the very citadel of our democracy, attempting to impose their will on the rest of us. Several law enforcement officers lost their lives as a result of the physical and mental trauma inflicted by the violent mob. This is completely unacceptable, and the perpetrators should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, as should any politician who urged them on or knew in advance of the impending attack.
However, it doesn’t stop there. Many leaders in the Republican Party have taken steps to undermine the will of the people in other, perhaps more insidious, ways. Many states have enacted or are in the process of enacting voter suppression measures, and in other states, GOP controlled legislatures are advancing measures to give political players control over elections. This is an organized and extensive effort to take power from the American people.
But there is hope. If we stand together to protect our sacred right to vote, GOP efforts to impose one-party rule can be thwarted. Democrats, Independents, and especially Republicans of good conscience need to continually remind our elected leaders where their power comes from and who they are there to serve. We must let them know that attempts to subvert the will of the people and usher in authoritarianism are intolerable, and will cost them our votes. Specifically, we must demand that they support the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. This legislation will ensure that every vote counts, and that we remain a nation governed by and for the people.
