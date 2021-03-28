Let’s review some of the news from the last couple months. The news media seems to forget to mention a few things that don’t fit nicely into their narrative about current events.
Examine the issue in Minneapolis concerning the police and the death of the black man they were trying to take into custody. I have never been a big fan of police being out of control and really do think they should be accountable for their actions. The police are here to enforce the laws as written. They are not legislators, judge, jury, or executioners. I have always been anti-capital punishment but not a pacifist. The media has forgotten about the unarmed woman killed by a capital policeman. Is it OK to kill an unarmed woman when there seems to have been plenty of time for using a taser, or mace, or maybe just giving her a few hard whacks with a baton? She may have deserved some of those consequences but not to be killed.
Remember back during the presidential campaign when then-President Trump claimed vaccines were coming in the near future and the news media went crazy saying he was lying? Well, the truth was, there were vaccines nearly ready to be released and they are here now. Remember when many people said that even though it might be available, they won’t trust anything brought forward during the Trump administration? Seems most are queuing for their jab now too. President Biden claimed he had a better plan than former President Trump during the election campaign but when we look at the statistics (https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations), his improvements don’t show up.
Many people were concerned about former President Trump abusing his presidential powers and circumventing the legislators, anti-separation of powers and dictatorial like. Hasn’t President Biden shown his disregard for the legislative branch since his first day?
The governor of New York is in hot water and it seems that many are calling for his resignation. The sexual misconduct allegations are serious and should be investigated fully. His policies and the accompanying deceit, which possibly led to the deaths of thousands of New Yorkers, are major issues in addition to the other accusations. Some other politicians may need scrutiny too.
The local population is decidedly conservative or independent according to voting results but most letters to the editor are written by liberals. When their letters are commented on, they do not usually defend their opinions or ideas. They repeat the same claims over and over but most are without merit. A good example of this is concerning the capitol policeman “murdered” during the protest. There never was any evidence of him being murdered and when it became widely known that he died from a medical emergency unrelated to the protest the subject was quietly dismissed.
Debate my opinions. Please do! Debating is the American way and is the basis of a free society. Be polite and be truthful. Discouraging open debate is wrong. Support freedom of speech.
Patrick Johnson
Grand Rapids
