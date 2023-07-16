During a City of Cohasset city council meeting, I listened to a concerned citizen mention a specific zoning issue. This individual was concerned that a Pokegama Lake homeowner built his boat house in a non-compliant fashion. The citizen cited four criteria that the homeowner failed to fulfill: the structure was built without a building permit, the structure exceeded the allotted size (tripled the allowed size), the structure did not meet proper setback, and a variance was never granted to bypass these zoning laws. The citizen stated that she had brought this issue to the Cohasset zoning officer over two years ago. Furthermore, the Cohasset City Council has been made aware of this for over one year. To be perfectly honest, it all seemed far fetched, so I opted to do my own digging. To my surprise, this citizen was not only telling the truth, but I was able to validate every statement made. That left me with so many more questions, especially since I am a law-abiding citizen and I have gone through permitting processes several times. My dream structure has been denied due to zoning laws several times, but I moved on and built it in a compliant manner. So, that begs the question, why does one Pokegama Lake resident get to build his dream boat house while the rest of us follow the zoning laws?
My first thought was, this individual did not know the laws, but that was quickly dismissed as I saw his home insurance billboards and advertisements across town. But then I looked at it another way. Recently a friend of mine underwent a permitting process in Cohasset. The zoning officer opted to enforce the zoning code and limitations were put on their plans. I immediately thought, why would my friend not be able to build their dream structure, yet another citizen, equal in rights, is permitted a structure that violates four separate codes? As I thought about how unfair the situation was for my friend, the word “friend” slowly circled around in my mind. The detective in me thought this person who violated multiple zoning codes must have the right friends. That led to another rabbit hole, but in summary, this individual has close friendships with many members of the Cohasset Leadership Team.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.