I am writing to personally endorse Joe Dasovich for Sheriff of Itasca County. I have been involved in law enforcement for the better of 40 years, as a Deputy Sheriff and Investigator/Supervisor the final 11 years of my career ending in 2002. I have worked for the best of the best. From Russ Johannsen, to Bob Serich, to Pat Medure, it was a pleasure and an honor to work for the sheriffs who were great leaders. In researching and interviewing Joe Dasovich when he announced he was running for sheriff, it was evident that Joe has those same great leadership qualities that were evident in years past.

I am a member of the Grand Rapids Police Commission and it is because I am concerned with the proper representation of law enforcement not only in Grand Rapids but all the citizens of Itasca County. Every citizen matters and when interviewing and visiting with Joe it was evident that he wants to be the person that brings not only trust but a sheriff that is “for all the people in Itasca County.” He also will work with all the law enforcement agencies in Itasca County to provide and cooperate meeting annually and sharing positive solutions to issues that are on the forefront. The sheriff is about all the citizens of Itasca County—north, south, east and west. The deputies and employees that will be under Joe’s leadership will be responsible to carry out the needs of the citizenry that depends on good response to their needs Maybe it is the only time you will ever call the sheriff’s office, but Joe wants to provide the responses and professionalism that makes one feel that they are all important.

"
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments