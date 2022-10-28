My name is Greg Heyblom and I am a lifelong resident of Itasca County with the last 35+ years living in Nashwauk. I am currently the Supervisor for the MN Department of Natural Resources Appraisal Unit. I have always been very active in my community and currently a Nashwauk City Councilor for the last 15 years. Not only have I had involvement with Joe Dasovich over the years I have also known the Dasovich Family my entire life. The foundation of a good leader is coming from a solid well-grounded family. The Dasovich family is just that and Joe has continued the commitment to community. Both Joe’s father and mother were very involved as volunteer EMT’s and firefighter. Joe’s mother served many years as a volunteer EMT on the Nashwauk Ambulance. Joe’s father also was very involved with the community as a volunteer firefighter and rescue diver. These qualities, of serving your community, were instilled into Joe at a very young age.

When Joe chooses a path, he defines the meaning of commitment. Joe has committed himself to becoming Itasca County’s next sheriff. He has devoted all of his free time and his vacation time from his current position as Chief of Police in Nashwauk to make it a priority to meet as many people as he can in Itasca County. He has achieved that.

"
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments