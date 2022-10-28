My name is Greg Heyblom and I am a lifelong resident of Itasca County with the last 35+ years living in Nashwauk. I am currently the Supervisor for the MN Department of Natural Resources Appraisal Unit. I have always been very active in my community and currently a Nashwauk City Councilor for the last 15 years. Not only have I had involvement with Joe Dasovich over the years I have also known the Dasovich Family my entire life. The foundation of a good leader is coming from a solid well-grounded family. The Dasovich family is just that and Joe has continued the commitment to community. Both Joe’s father and mother were very involved as volunteer EMT’s and firefighter. Joe’s mother served many years as a volunteer EMT on the Nashwauk Ambulance. Joe’s father also was very involved with the community as a volunteer firefighter and rescue diver. These qualities, of serving your community, were instilled into Joe at a very young age.
When Joe chooses a path, he defines the meaning of commitment. Joe has committed himself to becoming Itasca County’s next sheriff. He has devoted all of his free time and his vacation time from his current position as Chief of Police in Nashwauk to make it a priority to meet as many people as he can in Itasca County. He has achieved that.
This is the commitment he will bring to the office of Itasca County Sheriff. Also, Joe chose to make the ultimate commitment. Joe chose to serve his Country and that would be the ultimate test of his leadership skills. Joe joined the 101st Airborne Division and was deployed into combat in Iraq. Serving for his Country impressed on Joe the skill of discipline and teamwork. On his return to Nashwauk, he finished law enforcement school then started a career in Nashwauk. As a Nashwauk City Councilor, I had numerous opportunities to work with Joe and observe his leadership at work. Joe’s leadership really encompasses all the tenets of a compassionate and empathetic leader. Joe effectively managed and also had to make difficult decisions.
This is when you would see the compassion and empathy shine in Joe. Joe can execute difficult decisions but remain cognizant to each and every individual that his decision affects. These are traits of a true leader. As Chief of Police and EMS Director his leadership skills have been put to the test. Multiple employees over two departments required him to approach things with an open mind and attenuative ear. Joe has this ability to foster relationships, balance opinions, receive criticism, all while encouraging empowerment of individuals. Again, this is a skill of a true leader.
My goal was to give you the reader a glimpse into what Joe Dasovich is like on a daily basis both on a personal level and a professional level. Because as you start to get to know Joe Dasovich you will come to the same conclusion. Joe Dasovich has the skills, the fortitude and the integrity to be Itasca County’s next Sheriff. Please join in making Joe Dasovich our next Itasca County Sheriff.
