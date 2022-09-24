A home meet to be remembered occurred at the Grand Rapids Sports Complex Tuesday, Sept. 20, on a warm fall afternoon. A huge crowd of spectators took advantage of the fantastic weather and watched more than 600 runners from 18 teams compete at the Paul Bauer Memorial Cross Country Invitational.

The lone home meet of the year is held annually on the Grand Rapids Sports Complex and the University of Minnesota trail systems. While most Cross Country meets are held on golf courses, the Rapids meet is true “cross country,” running through fields, trails and hills. Active “spectating” is the norm. Coaches, teammates and parents were running all over the trails to watch their runners.

