A home meet to be remembered occurred at the Grand Rapids Sports Complex Tuesday, Sept. 20, on a warm fall afternoon. A huge crowd of spectators took advantage of the fantastic weather and watched more than 600 runners from 18 teams compete at the Paul Bauer Memorial Cross Country Invitational.
The lone home meet of the year is held annually on the Grand Rapids Sports Complex and the University of Minnesota trail systems. While most Cross Country meets are held on golf courses, the Rapids meet is true “cross country,” running through fields, trails and hills. Active “spectating” is the norm. Coaches, teammates and parents were running all over the trails to watch their runners.
Mr. Braaten from the U of M and Dale Anderson’s city crew (in particular Head Groundskeeper Marlin Lewandowski) had the course in spectacular shape. A seasoned race group of officials including Starter Kelly Hanson, bike riders Craig Stertz and Jon Byrne, trail vehicle Steve Bean, finish chute directors Dick Ostroot and Don Christianson and announcer Dick Sackett pulled off three very large exciting races.
In addition to the course officials, there were also many other volunteers in the finish chute and also course judges. They were out on the trails timing and awarding places to finishers and ensuring runners knew where to run.
We, the parents and friends on the Cross Country Boosters Club want to thank everyone who had a hand in making this fun event such a success. Our kids are learning commitment and dedication as well as doing something very positive for their bodies. Our thanks to Head CC Coah Steve “Koho” Kohorst for giving this opportunity to our runners.
