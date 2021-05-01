Our federal government has opened the southern border of our country. According to the United Nations Children’s Fund the number of unaccompanied minors has increased 800 percent during the first three months of this year.
President Biden acknowledges that this is a crisis while the rest of his administration consider it a challenge. They have reportedly said this is not the time to come to our country; however, during the presidential campaign, President Biden said he welcomed an immigration surge and many of those coming had professionally made T-Shirts that said, “Biden Let Us In.”
There are media reports that there are approximately 20,000 unaccompanied minors that our border professionals are trying to manage. These children are being held in cages until they can find suitable housing for them. Their families pay several thousand dollars to the Cartels to smuggle them into our country. This is dangerous for these young people as the Cartels are also known to promote sex trafficking and drug smuggling into our country. In addition to the children, the adults that reach the border are given court dates and released into our country. This is known as “Catch & Release” invented by President Obama.
The Biden administration inherited a stable southern border. They say their open border policy is justified because of the conditions where these people now live. Their real motivation is political for the Democratic party to guarantee their future hold on power.
President Biden appointed Vice President Harris to be in charge of the situation on the border. Neither President Biden or Vice President Harris have found time to go to the border to see how their policy is affecting border states and the border patrols. Vice President Harris said she might have some time in June to see what’s happening there.
We have a federal deficit of 27 trillion dollars which no one in our government appears to be concerned about. Luckily, they are able to keep printing money so we can feed, provide health care and housing for all these illegal immigrants.
Marv Ott
Grand Rapids
