Courage is rare. And yet human beings can be incredibly brave. Firefighters rush into burning buildings to save a family. Ukrainians defend their homeland with their lives. The Capitol Police were very heroic in defense of Congress on January 6. Such physical courage, although not commonplace, makes us take notice of our own courage and the courage of others, especially moral courage – that ability to stand up for what you believe to be right and decent, even in the face of losing your career, reputation, and social or political standing.

Moral courage has especially been on display at the hearings of the Congressional January 6 Select Committee. The committee has lived up to it’s promise of telling the historical story of an attempted coup on a free and fair election and the multi – pronged strategy of obstructing the democratic process by creating slates of fake electors, putting pressure on GOP officials, election workers, the DOJ, and Vice President Mike Pence. The hearings have been compelling and amusing, and at times shocking and terrifying to watch. Under the leadership of Bennie Thompson and co – chair, Liz Cheney, we have seen the story of January 6 played out by witnesses who have been loyal Republicans and Trump Administration officials. Cassie Hutchinson, a 26 year - old aide to Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, opened the gates to more witnesses coming forward with her courageous and concise testimony. We have witnessed courage begetting more courage.

