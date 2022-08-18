Courage is rare. And yet human beings can be incredibly brave. Firefighters rush into burning buildings to save a family. Ukrainians defend their homeland with their lives. The Capitol Police were very heroic in defense of Congress on January 6. Such physical courage, although not commonplace, makes us take notice of our own courage and the courage of others, especially moral courage – that ability to stand up for what you believe to be right and decent, even in the face of losing your career, reputation, and social or political standing.
Moral courage has especially been on display at the hearings of the Congressional January 6 Select Committee. The committee has lived up to it’s promise of telling the historical story of an attempted coup on a free and fair election and the multi – pronged strategy of obstructing the democratic process by creating slates of fake electors, putting pressure on GOP officials, election workers, the DOJ, and Vice President Mike Pence. The hearings have been compelling and amusing, and at times shocking and terrifying to watch. Under the leadership of Bennie Thompson and co – chair, Liz Cheney, we have seen the story of January 6 played out by witnesses who have been loyal Republicans and Trump Administration officials. Cassie Hutchinson, a 26 year - old aide to Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, opened the gates to more witnesses coming forward with her courageous and concise testimony. We have witnessed courage begetting more courage.
At the same time, we have witnessed cowards, who by their silence, hypocrisy, and sycophancy, have fallen in line behind an immoral and corrupt former president. The case of hypocrisy is made of Senator Josh Hawley going into the Capitol with a fist raised to the pro – Trump mob, hours later is caught on video fleeing the violent mob surging through the hallways. As to how close we came to losing our democracy on that day, is yet to be completely told. Both House Republican Leader, Kevin McCarthy and Senate Leader, Mitch McConnell, condemned the actions of Donald Trump and the violence shortly after the attack, and yet reverted back to pro – Trump sycophancy. I am baffled by the silence and cowardice of Republicans in Congress, including our own Congressman, Pete Stauber, who was among the 175 House Republicans voting against creating a national commission to investigate January 6, signed onto an amicus brief, and failed to recognize the courage of Capitol police for their heroism.
Knowing that courage is rare, we appreciate those who speak the truth with moral clarity. This is different from those who hide behind the noise and spectacle of fear, hate and grievance. Those with a Profile of Courage seek the truth and value character, democracy and decency. There are many among us, like our friend, the late Jacqueline Dowell, who had the courage to speak boldly. May they inspire us to have more courage to speak truth to power and action without fear and self - interest.
