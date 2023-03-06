Transparency in government is a cornerstone of a democratic society. This is true at every level of government, but it should be an easily attainable goal at the county level, where there are not exactly sensitive issues, such as national security concerns, that need to be classified and kept from the general public.

Sadly, our current County Board apparently does not place a high premium on openness and transparency. At the workshop on Tuesday, Feb. 21, an item was added to the agenda calling for Itasca to be declared a “second amendment dedicated county,” whatever that might mean. While it is true that items can be added to the agenda the day of a meeting, this is usually done with mundane issues, not big, controversial, state and national issues. Despite the fact that there was no announcement to the general public, the meeting room was packed with supporters, meaning that select people were notified, so that the impression of broad and even unanimous support could be given. This is absolutely unacceptable. It is an example of government using its power to favor one particular faction over citizens in general.

