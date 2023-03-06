Transparency in government is a cornerstone of a democratic society. This is true at every level of government, but it should be an easily attainable goal at the county level, where there are not exactly sensitive issues, such as national security concerns, that need to be classified and kept from the general public.
Sadly, our current County Board apparently does not place a high premium on openness and transparency. At the workshop on Tuesday, Feb. 21, an item was added to the agenda calling for Itasca to be declared a “second amendment dedicated county,” whatever that might mean. While it is true that items can be added to the agenda the day of a meeting, this is usually done with mundane issues, not big, controversial, state and national issues. Despite the fact that there was no announcement to the general public, the meeting room was packed with supporters, meaning that select people were notified, so that the impression of broad and even unanimous support could be given. This is absolutely unacceptable. It is an example of government using its power to favor one particular faction over citizens in general.
There is further evidence that this was not a last minute, spur of the moment thing. Based on email correspondence with one commissioner, the matter was communicated to the Board Chair on Saturday, Feb. 19, meaning there was plenty of time, in this age of technology, to publicize the fact that this was going to be discussed. What’s more, yet another commissioner had a prepared statement which he read, indicating that he also was in the know. Several area representatives also submitted letters in support, indicating that they, too, were aware, but chose not to notify their constituents.
What would have happened if Itasca County citizens were notified? My guess is that the measure would have passed anyway, but all sides would have had the opportunity to comment. We elected county commissioners to lead. Leadership – good leadership at least – demands courage. The current board members, or at least those who knew about this in advance, clearly were lacking in courage and instead chose a cowardly way to advance a controversial agenda.
"
This is not about guns. This is about lack of transparency. It is also the case that the Itasca County Board has absolutely no say in either the interpretation of United States constitutional law or Minnesota statute law. That is the role of the courts, that is where this debate should occur – not in the Itasca County board room (although, again, there was no debate there as only select individuals were notified). Bringing this measure was a bad decision for another reason: It brings the toxicity and divisiveness of national and state politics to the county level. No one needs this. We have people up here of diverse opinions who need to live and work together. We don’t need to be divided by state and national issues over which the Itasca County Board has no say in the first place.
