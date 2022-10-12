The state and federal elections always get the most attention, but local government should not be ignored. The reason why was on display in a recent county commissioner meeting. I was disappointed with our county commissioners and the blatant disregard for personal property rights, as detailed in the 10/05 article “County Discusses No Net Gain of Public Lands Resolution.” Commissioners will hide behind the bland language stating this is just a “discussion” and “[nobody] is against public land.” However, the mere fact that they are entertaining this type of resolution should be a huge red flag to all citizens. Budget issues are a problem, yes. The solution to that problem should never be telling private landowners who they can sell (or donate) their property to. This should not even be considered a last resort option; it should not be considered at all. Kudos to County Attorney Matti Adam for explaining the legality of this type of resolution to the commissioners. As pointed out, this type of resolution likely would only be symbolic and not upheld if challenged. Our county commissioners should think hard about what it symbolizes and whether they really want to support this type of policy. I am hopeful that this was simply a misunderstanding, and once they consider both the legality and symbolism, they will look at other options for increasing the tax base. A committee was approved to consider this and other options. I urge the committee to make clear that it will not support policies mandating who property owners can sell their land to, and that they will look to other options.
On a related note, I encourage everyone to vote “Yes” to the proposed sales tax of 1% to pay for the County Justice Center. Itasca County draws numerous visitors every year (a large portion drawn by our excellent recreational opportunities on public land, hmm…) It is estimated that these visitors will pay for roughly 40% of the project if the sales tax measure passes. A “no” vote will not mean that the project won’t be funded, instead it means the county will request an estimated 10% increase in the property tax levy. All residents of Itasca County should be incentivized to vote yes. For property owners, it is obvious, you don’t want a 10% property tax increase. For renters, that increase will likely be passed through in terms of rent increases. Businesses will either have reduced profits, meaning less growth and job opportunities, or will raise their costs, passing the increase through even without the sales tax increase. Finally, it is statutorily mandated that the 1% sales tax will be terminated after 30 years or when the project is fully paid for, whichever is sooner. The tax cannot legally be extended or utilized for anything else. Given the discussion above, do you have faith that once the project is paid for, the county would similarly decrease the property tax levy? I certainly don’t.
