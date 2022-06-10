The unbearable becomes normal. The opening paragraph of this letter to the editor is absolutely the truth. Let me quote it:
“When a nation sacrifices its children and innocents, it is in trouble. We begin to loose our moral foundation. Without a sense of compassion, empathy and kindness, our future becomes very dismal. We have allowed the unbearable to become normal.”
The unbearable has been happening since 1972 and our great country has been in a downhill slide ever since. How can we continue to sacrifice our innocents, and who is more innocent that an unborn child? This practice of abortion on demand must end.
It makes me sick to see what has become of us. We, as a society, no longer values this precious human life. All human life. What is the logical outcome when our youth grow up not valuing life? We see violence in the streets, extreme violence in video games, bullying in school which leads to violence in school.
Let’s face it, all of the above has been going on for centuries. But it certainly is more prevalent today. In 1953 I was conceived by an unwed mother. Even then she had choices. I am so thankful she made the right choices! I was bullied in school, but I valued life and made the right choices. So I have much to identify with.
I believe the root cause of much of our troubles in society stem from an empty heart that needs to be filled with the love of God. Let’s put God and prayer back in our schools. The Bible teaches us to “build up one another.” Isn’t this where compassion, empathy, kindness and love comes from? Can’t we come along side of women and show that compassion, love and that adoption is a much better choice than death? We need to show that same love, compassion and forgiveness to those who have experienced abortion. We need to show and instill that same love, compassion and forgiveness to both the bully and bullied. This attitude reaches into all aspects of life.
Every child has the right to be born. Every child has the right to live.
