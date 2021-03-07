“Could it really be that simple?” These were words from the Chaplin of the Senate, Rev. Barry Black as he opened the Senate Impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump this past week:
“Lord, permit the words of the New England poet, James Russell Lowell to provide our Senate jurors with just one perspective. Lowell wrote:
“Once to every man and nation comes the moment to decide
in the strife of truth with falsehood
for the good or evil side.”
Mighty God, could it really be that simple?
Could it really be just truth striving against falsehood,
and good striving against evil?
Powerful Redeemer, have mercy on our beloved land.”
Yes, could it really be that simple to see evil for what it is? After listening to the brilliant and eloquent presentation laid out by House Managers, led by Congressman Jamie Raskin and detailed video of the insurrection, it is incomprehensible to not see and feel the chilling assault on the Capitol. To witness the beating of police and to hear their cries horrified us. To know that the citadel and symbol of our way of life and democracy had been ransacked and smeared with feces and urine by terrorists and extremists who thought they were following the commands of their President made these acts even more deplorable. The threats to hang Vice President Pence and kill Nancy Pelosi and members of Congress, because they were exercising their Constitutional duties made the crimes of sedition ever so evident. After five people died, 140 police were injured, and two policemen took their lives because of trauma, how could anyone downplay this violence?
Could it really be that simple to understand the fundamentals of democracy, lessons that we learned in Civics and Social Studies Class? We elect Presidents and other officials because of the WILL OF THE PEOPLE, not the will of anyone person. We believe in the peaceful transfer of power. We believe the truth that 61 of the 62 election lawsuits filed – failed.
Could it really be that simple – that after counting the votes that the one who gets the most votes - wins?
Our nation has moved on since the vote of 57 – 43. Although it is not super majority that would convict Donald J. Trump of incitement of an insurrection or keep him from holding office again, it is a significant vote that reflects a majority of our nation. Polls now show 62% of Americans approve of Joe Biden’s performance as President. Most people believe in truth and that the election was not stolen. We still have a media, social media and civics literacy problem with people believing in conspiracy theories and misinformation. Through this pandemic and now a humanitarian crisis in Texas, it is apparent that Americans can pledge support to each other in tough and dark times.
Could it really be that simple that we leave behind hate, division, and falsehood and embrace the truth, and strive for goodness over evil?
Joan H. Beech
Bovey
