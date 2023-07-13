Transgender children, adolescents, and adults are beautiful people who don’t deserve the onslaught of prejudice and discrimination they are facing today. Just because a person’s gender identity doesn’t align with the sex they were assigned at birth does not mean they are confused about who they are. The World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH)’s most recent Standards of Care for the Health of Transgender and Gender Diverse People (Version 8) states: “Gender diversity is a natural variation in people and is not inherently pathological (American Psychological Association, 2015).” Therefore, people who are transgender should not be told they must change who they are.
Yet, conversion therapy exists. Conversion therapy is a range of practices that try to change a person’s gender identity or sexual orientation. These efforts to change LGBTQ+ people have long been disputed by major medical and healthcare organizations. Continuing discrimination and societal bias against LGBTQ+ people is what leads some parents, pastors and healthcare practitioners to continue to conduct conversion therapy in the way they talk to LGBTQ+ people or by sending them to conversion therapy camps. The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP) states: “based on the scientific evidence, the AACAP asserts that such ‘conversion therapies’ (or other interventions imposed with the intent of promoting a particular sexual orientation and/or gender as a preferred outcome) lack scientific credibility and clinical utility. Additionally, there is evidence that such interventions are harmful. As a result, ‘conversion therapies’ should not be part of any behavioral health treatment of children and adolescents.” Children and adolescents are especially vulnerable, and conversion therapy can lead to depression, anxiety, homelessness, and suicide. Due to the harm conversion therapies cause, the Pan American Health Organization Regional Office of the World Health Organization has declared: “’conversion therapies’ have no medical indication and represent a severe threat to the health and human rights of the affected persons. They constitute unjustifiable practices that should be denounced and subject to adequate sanctions and penalties.”
