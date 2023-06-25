Some who call themselves Christians use the sins of others to convince themselves of their own righteousness. People being convinced of their own righteousness before God is nothing new (Luke 18:9-14). The attitude of the tax collector in this section of scripture is the proper attitude of a Christian. We repent of our many sins each day and place ourselves totally in God's mercy (Ezekiel 33:10-20), trusting in Christ alone for our standing before God, our righteousness (Isaiah 53:1-6) (Romans 3:9-28). We do not assume an attitude of pride before God because we know that we continually break his law. We have no excuses that can be offered for our sins (Romans 3:19-20). Even the fact that we take no pride in our sin is a gift from God because he turns our hearts away from sin. We struggle with it and at times we do fail (Ezekiel 36:22-27). There is absolutely no room for pride before God in the Christian life, no leeway for boasting before God or our fellow man. We are recipients of grace and nothing more.
Christians tell people to turn away from homosexual behavior for the same reason they do all sins, because we have to out of love for them and for God. We do it because we see people behaving very much as we once did. We took a lot of joy, comfort and pleasure in whatever particular sin we loved. The last thing we wanted was for God to make demands on our lives because he is holy and we are not. Now knowing the wrath of God that sinful behavior brings, we are motivated to warn people off of such high-handed, prideful behavior against God because people who continue in sinful behavior will be condemned by God (1 Corinthians 6:9-11).
