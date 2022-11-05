Once again, I find myself mystified by the state hypocrisy of the Republican Party. They preach small government and yet they have never cut spending after giving tax cuts to the richest. Have fun dealing with the debt that is being left to you Millennials and Generation Z. Many don’t realize that income tax cuts are actually spending by government accounting methods, they are referred to as tax expenditures, and therefore lead to increased debt if not offset by spending cuts. If we regular people make less we need to spend less or go bankrupt. Why don’t these so-called conservatives believe in balancing their budgets? Wasn’t it Dick Cheney who said: Deficits don’t matter? Dame he was epically wrong.
By what measure are the Republicans conservative? What is the platform they are running on? You can’t just be against things, what are you for? Also, why won’t you debate your opponents or show up for Q and A sessions with local groups? I’m still registered as a Republican but the party has moved so far right I don’t recognize it anymore. The days of Reagan Republicans is over, fiscal conservatism is long gone and therefore the futures of our children are in peril economically. Having a higher education or trade skills will be necessary just to keep your head above water in the coming economy. And if social welfare programs are cut, as Republicans are hinting at, may God save the poor.
Doesn’t the Bible say: What you do to the least you do unto me? Or that the love of money is the root of all kinds of evil things? Then why do most of the financial moves taken by the Republicans benefit the top 1-2% time and time again? As a conservative, I have found it troubling for years, the false promises of improved quality of life or prosperity, by income tax cuts. You need good income to participate in that windfall and most Americans don’t fall into that category. The average person has been duped and as stated earlier, future generations will be left holding the bill; increasing debt loads and interest payments.
Why are these politicians afraid of a balanced budget amendment? Why are they so comfortable in destroying my children and grandchildren’s future, economically? Greed is not good as Gordon Gecko said in the movie “Wall Street.” In fact, I believe it’s one of God’s stated deadly sins; if my catechism class was correct. They try to use my faith’s teaching in some of their position statements and fail horribly in most of Jesus’s actual teachings. All I can say is read the “red words,” if you want the short version. I realize that we all fall short and must plead for God’s grace, this is clear to me daily. My prayer is that we stop worshiping money and start caring for our fellow Americans and become better stewards of this great country. May God bless us once again.
