Once again, I find myself mystified by the state hypocrisy of the Republican Party. They preach small government and yet they have never cut spending after giving tax cuts to the richest. Have fun dealing with the debt that is being left to you Millennials and Generation Z. Many don’t realize that income tax cuts are actually spending by government accounting methods, they are referred to as tax expenditures, and therefore lead to increased debt if not offset by spending cuts. If we regular people make less we need to spend less or go bankrupt. Why don’t these so-called conservatives believe in balancing their budgets? Wasn’t it Dick Cheney who said: Deficits don’t matter? Dame he was epically wrong.

By what measure are the Republicans conservative? What is the platform they are running on? You can’t just be against things, what are you for? Also, why won’t you debate your opponents or show up for Q and A sessions with local groups? I’m still registered as a Republican but the party has moved so far right I don’t recognize it anymore. The days of Reagan Republicans is over, fiscal conservatism is long gone and therefore the futures of our children are in peril economically. Having a higher education or trade skills will be necessary just to keep your head above water in the coming economy. And if social welfare programs are cut, as Republicans are hinting at, may God save the poor.

