Trigger warning: sexual assault/rape.
In response to statements from the criminal complaint in your story of a “Grand Rapids attorney charged with raping 2 more women” (Feb. 13, 2022), I want to clarify that sexual assault, or rape, is defined by a lack of consent, not by use of force. One in five women in the United States has experienced completed or attempted rape (www.nsvrc.org/statistics), and sexual assault is pervasive among all gender identities. An important way to reduce sexual assault is to increase awareness and understanding of consent, especially among men and boys. I am a father of two teenage boys, and I have needed them to understand consent both to protect themselves when they were children and to ensure as young men they respect the boundaries of others and promote safe situations.
Consent is required before any physical contact between people. It is affirmation of agreement to engage in a specific act with another person. Consent for a hug or to hold hands, for example, is not permission to do anything else. Consent is required at each step of advancing physical intimacy, so it occurs through open and honest conversation over time. Furthermore, consent may be revoked at any time for any reason, and saying ‘no’ once is enough. Once consent is revoked, all contact of the previously agreed type must stop.
Consent also must occur under specific circumstances. It can be granted only if a person’s ability to make good decisions is not impaired and only if saying ‘no’ to another person’s requests or advances would meet no resistance and would not involve risks of negative consequences. In other words, pressure of any kind makes consent impossible. Manipulation, coercion, guilt, and a status or power imbalance are examples of pressures that prevent and negate consent. I think manipulation in particular is a significant problem in what is considered acceptable behavior; many believe that a man can change a woman’s mind if he is persistent and tries hard enough. We need that mentality and dynamic to stop. Notice that sexual assault due to the lack of consent can occur even if the offender does not use physical force.
Please talk with your children and your friends about consent. I was not consciously aware of the importance or details of consent until I was an adult, and sometimes as adults we need our friends to help us learn new things. To reduce the occurrence of sexual assault we must change our collective understanding, especially among men and boys, of what sexual assault is and the centrality of consent. Consent must be expressed clearly, consistently, and freely; and any physical contact without consent is assault.
Michael A. Larson
Grand Rapids
