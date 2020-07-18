Congressman Pete Stauber (MN-08) made the following statement after the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved the bipartisan Water Resources Development (WRDA) Act of 2020. This legislation will allow the Army Corps on Engineers to conduct projects that improve America’s water infrastructure. It will head to the House Floor for a vote next.
Of this legislation’s passage through Committee, Congressman Stauber stated, “As the Representative of an area where countless jobs and industries rely heavily on the health of the Great Lakes and the functionality of critical water infrastructure, I am pleased by the Committee’s passage of this bipartisan legislation. Since even before arriving in Congress, I have been committed to protecting Lake Superior, so I was proud to help move forward legislation that will ensure its vitality and provide local communities with the tools to restore water infrastructure. Today’s passage is a huge win for Minnesota, and I look forward to its swift passage on the House Floor.”
Congress has considered and approved a WRDA bill every two years since 2014, and today’s markup continues that regular process.
