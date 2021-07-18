Riding south on Highway 169 on July 4 to admire the American flags flying high on its corner with the LaPlant Road, we also noticed a blue flag which said F*** Biden.
I fail to see the connection between this flag and the Stars and Stripes.
Carole Rasmussen
Grand Rapids
