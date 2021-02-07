I am writing to shed light on the unprofessionalism here in the Itasca County Jail. I’ve been incarcerated since Nov. 18, 2020, and since then, from what I have observed all of the corrections staff are not wearing masks. Even the nurse.
This behavior deeply saddens me. I have filed grievances, and in retaliation, have been threatened with disciplinary actions for abusing the grievance procedure. I’ve since requested to be provided with a copy of the actual grievance policy, as well as addresses for the Attorney General and Minnesota Health Department. All requests were denied.
I requested copies of all my grievances and denials/appeals… and have been denied. I don’t understand why simple safety precautions aren’t taken here. I’ve spoken with a lady from mental health and all she told me was: “You’re fighting battles you can’t win.” She advised me to refrain from watching the news and reading the paper. By ignoring this pandemic will only make matters worse. On Jan. 9, the jail reached its capacity. Many of these people who came in over the weekend will be released today, after court. The jail staff do safety checks three times an hour. They come into close contact with all inmates continuously throughout the day and night. The trustee, who delivers our food and clothing, isn’t required to wear a mask. It absolutely blows my mind the blatant disregard for the safety of inmates, and eventually, the public. As of today, I am the only inmate wearing a mask.
I recently requested to be quarantined, but have been denied by the captain. In other words, I can remain in my cell on my own accord, but if I want to come out for exercise, shower or to watch TV, I have to come out with people who don’t social distance or wear a mask. I feel alone, but am being strong for all the patients who are fighting for their lives during this crisis. However, I seek any kind of support I can get.
Dan Jones
Grand Rapids
