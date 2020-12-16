“I will keep fighting relentlessly for our way of life.” This is directly copied from Representative Pete Stauber’s web page. I wonder what Mr. Stauber considers our way of life. Representative Stauber joined in on an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton intending to overturn the results of a presidential election.
Mr. Stauber apparently is more loyal to the current president than to the Constitution of the United States of America. Would our representative have our free and fair election overturned regardless of the will of the people. Does he not support democracy? Mr. Stauber is supposed to be a representative of the State of Minnesota which defeated the president by over 233,000 votes. It doesn’t seem to be representative to me.
Mr. Trump is claiming fraud with absolutely no evidence. His lawyers have even stated in court that they are not claiming fraud. Our country is badly divided at this time and it is time for our lawmakers to get on with the business of working on our problems.
Thankfully the Supreme Court of the United States refused to even consider this trash. They did show the courage and wisdom that the president asked for.
When our next election comes around I hope the voters remember what Mr. Stauber and the other anti-democratic lawmakers stand for.
Keith Thompson
Bovey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.