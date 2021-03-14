Recently I had the opportunity to be part of a discussion on race and its implications for our small towns in Minnesota. Participating in the discussion over Zoom were several of us from the Grand Rapids area as well as a group of about two dozen people from St. James, Minnesota. It is very encouraging to hear that other small towns are working as many of us here are to make our towns more welcoming to all people.
We look forward to having more of these conversations here in the Grand Rapids area. We hope you will join us. Please look at the Community Education catalog online at getlearning.org or when it arrives in the mail. Look for a program called “A Conversation About Race in Itasca County.” We look forward to having many more of these important conversations in our community.
Carolyn Eck
Cohasset
