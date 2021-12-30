By Dr. Randy Olson
This past November marked a year since I lost my mother to Covid19. December now marks a year since the vaccine rollout to health care workers and my first vaccine. Health care professionals had high hopes that rapid vaccination of our entire US population would slow the transmission of the virus and stem the disproportionately high death count in the United States. We also hoped to avoid more concerning mutations that inevitably occur when the virus is allowed to multiply unchecked. Unfortunately, after a year of hope we find ourselves in the midst of high transmission with a new omicron mutation of the Coronavirus and lower than anticipated vaccination rates.
Last spring, I checked in with my mother’s youngest brother in Oregon. He had questions about the new vaccines which had kept him from getting vaccinated. I tried to reassure him with lots of scientific information about the history, safety, and effectiveness of each of the vaccines. I described my own positive experience getting a two-shot vaccination as part of the early rollout to healthcare workers. However, he preferred to do some more investigating before committing to vaccination. During this past summer we texted intermittently as my wife and I struggled with a cabin remodel project that became a complete tear down because of carpenter ant destruction. My uncle was a retired home builder and at 75 still an impressive tall, fit, strong, and sharp guy. He had loved framing big houses by himself or with small crews in Oregon and Colorado, and always loved a good pun. He put a positive spin on the demise of our old cabin while enjoying pictures of our new building. He said (with a smile), “I’ve always thought that carpenter ants were misnamed.”
At 6:15 in the morning this past September 29th I got a call from Oregon and wondered what in the world my uncle was doing at 4:15 in the morning? I was numb as he informed me that he and my aunt had contracted Covid and had just transferred to hospital beds from the Emergency Department. He apologized for his muffled voice as he talked to me through a breathing machine and reported his oxygen saturation was just 45% when he arrived in the ED. He joked and asked if I might be willing to come to Oregon for a house call. My aunt was able to discharge home on oxygen after a few days in the hospital, but four days after that phone call my uncle was gone. I wept when my aunt called me with the news.
Vaccine hesitancy is not new, it has been around for as long as there have been vaccines. It is born out of the most basic and rational thought one can have about life and health: “Do the benefits outweigh the risks? Will this vaccine help me or my loved ones survive?” Yet, this very rational consideration often gets sidetracked with distractions from the basic calculus of survival. We know that we don’t always make purely rational decisions about our health and survival. We smoke and drink too much, we eat too much and spend too much time idle all the while knowing these decisions are at odds with good sense and our health. We are also easy prey to fear and emotional arguments that smear the character or personality of vaccines as if they were persons to be debated or despised instead of a 225 year-old proven tool of survival. Too often the source of these distractions from our survival have their own agenda for casting doubt and they take no responsibility for our health or the health of our loved ones.
Contagious diseases like the Coronavirus don’t care about the distractions that keep us from getting useful vaccines. They just keep looking for easy targets, hosts that can’t fight them. People that allow them to use their body to multiply and spread to the next person.
The first vaccine was found through observation of a natural process. In the late 1700s in England where smallpox was the greatest cause of untimely death, Dr. Edward Jenner saw that milk maids previously infected with cowpox were immune to smallpox. Trading the discomfort of a mild illness and a few cowpox on an arm proved to be much safer than getting smallpox. Before that first vaccination existed, one fifth of all children died by age 5 and another fifth died by 18 of diseases that are now preventable with vaccines. The average life expectancy was just over 40 years.
In 1796, as Jenner distributed his cowpox vaccination the rational question of improved survival was answered, but distractions from this answer had just begun. Amidst all the loud angry distractions and emotional outrage expressed against smallpox vaccination, the reality was that it saved lives and kept infected people from easily causing new outbreaks. We continue to live in such a world where emotion and fear try to overrule our common sense and survival.
In 1806 the Swedish government (which also ruled Norway) mandated small pox vaccination due to the overwhelming evidence of improved survival. It is amazing to think in a time before any electronic communication word spread around the world of this extraordinary new treatment and within 10 years it was already being implemented as public health policy. Proof of vaccination was soon required for travel, passage on ships, and emigration to America. I am alive because my ancestors took steps to survive a pandemic that had plagued humanity for centuries. They were vaccinated by their parents and survived smallpox and the many other contagious diseases that interrupted so many family trees. In 1832, my Great-great-grandfather Ole S. Olson was vaccinated against smallpox at age 6 months. His vaccination record endures in our family records just as his family has survived because his parents didn’t get distracted and took thoughtful action to ensure his survival and therefore mine.*
We can keep each other safe and survive this latest omicron variant if we take steps that we know work. Social distancing and wearing masks in crowds decreases viral transmission by over 50%. Quarantine after exposure and isolation if you’ve gotten sick can break the cycle of rapid viral transmission. Getting vaccinated with a booster can mean the difference between a mild illness and a hospital stay or even death. Over 8 billion vaccinations have been given worldwide with amazing safety and while not perfect they do help us survive. Despite this knowledge our hospitals are bursting with Covid infections in people who have hesitated to get vaccinated. As we are now seeing, the more time the Coronavirus has to multiply in hosts, the more likely it is that new and even worse mutations will develop. Please don’t let distractions keep you and your loved ones from using or getting protection we know works to improve survival for everyone.
Dr. Randy Olson works occasionally in the emergency room at Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital and volunteers at Project Care.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.