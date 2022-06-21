By David Lien
MN Backcountry hunters & anglers
In a recent Herald-Review opinion piece (“America’s electric vehicle ambitions need American mining,” 6/1/22), a mining industry official started by pointing out that electric vehicles (EVs) are the answer to energy insecurity along with having an advantageous side benefit of (eventually) putting a significant dent in the war chest of petro-dictators, like Vladimir Putin.[2]
That was a good start, but things went south from there. He went on to mention “Beijing’s dominance of mineral supply chains” and that the “U.S. can build a secure, responsible mineral supply chain … Building our electric future begins with mining it.”[3] This is where the greenwashing part of his commentary reached its hypocritical zenith.
As you may know, Antofagasta, the Chilean parent company of Twin Metals, wants to build a sulfide-ore copper mine in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW) watershed. However, Antofagasta sends its copper to China for smelting. How would giving a mining conglomerate that sends its ore to China a pass to mine in Minnesota remove China from the supply chain?[4] Although Twin Metals executives in Chile will profit handsomely from this arrangement, the U.S. will be left to buy back our own precious metals from China.
In addition, we are not in desperate need of copper. As Duluth News Tribune contributor Peter Marshall pointed out (in “Toxic mines not needed for cleaner, greener economy,” 6/6/21), even with steady population growth and a rise of renewable energy, copper consumption in the U.S. has dropped 48% in the past two decades. Further, the International Copper Study Group predicted a global surplus of copper in 2021.[5]
Despite no dire shortage of copper, in the United States or the world, Minnesota does have some nickel in its ore bodies, and nickel is critical for some EV batteries. However, according to the Nickel Institute, only 5% of mined nickel goes to batteries. The overwhelming majority goes into making stainless steel.[6] In addition, the countries with the most nickel reserves include Indonesia (21 million tons), Australia (19 million tons) and Brazil (11 million tons). As for U.S. reserves: a mere 110k tons.[7]
In addition, because nickel is expensive auto manufacturers are using lower-cost lithium iron phosphate batteries that have no nickel in their standard and midrange electric-vehicle models. In July, Tesla owner Elon Musk noted that his company is making a “long-term shift” toward this cheaper battery technology. Ford CEO Jim Farley and Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess have said their companies will use lithium iron phosphate batteries as well.[8]
Then there’s the question of jobs. A 2018 Harvard University study estimated that between 260-650 temporary mining jobs would be created for the 20-year operating life of the copper mine, while 4,400-6,600 of the existing 12,600 jobs in tourism and outdoor recreation in the watershed could be permanently lost. Additionally, absent a mine, the study predicts the area would add 1,500 to 4,600 more jobs and up to $900 million more in personal income over the same 20-year period.[9]
With 1.1 million acres, over 1,000 lakes, countless wetlands and streams, and all connected, it’s impossible to separate one from the other. No body of water is isolated for long. Damage done to one is done to all. That’s why protecting the Boundary Waters in its entirety and perpetually is so important.[10] Some places are simply too sensitive to be mined. The only acceptable risk is zero risk in the BWCAW watershed.[11]
“There has never been a copper/sulfide mine that hasn’t leached. Never,” Backcountry Hunters & Anglers President and CEO Land Tawney said. “Right now, the future of the Boundary Waters hangs in the balance … There shall be no mine here … not ever … not on BHA’s watch.”[12] For additional information see: https://sportsmenbwca.org/
David Lien is a Grand Rapids (Minn.) native, a former Air Force officer and the founder and former chairman of Minnesota Backcountry Hunters & Anglers. He’s the author of six books including “Hunting for Experience II: Tales of Hunting & Habitat Conservation.”[13] In 2014, he was recognized by Field & Stream as a “Hero of Conservation.”[14]
