When it comes to victims of sexual violence, African American and Black communities are often overlooked and forgotten. If we go back in history, in honor of Black History Month, when it comes to the abuse of people who are from African American and Black communities, sexual abuse can be traced back centuries to the start of slavery. Many women and children were sexually abused by men and women who believed they could own and control another human. This abuse did not end when slavery became abolished. Sadly, however, these women and girls 12 years and older experience higher rates of sexual assault than White, Asian, and Latinx women do today. When it comes to victims of sex trafficking, African American and Black women/girls make up 40% of the victims. On top of this, 1 in 4 African American and Black girls will experience some form of sexual violence before the age of 18 and 1 in 5 women are survivors of rape. Also, for every 1 assault which is reported, it is estimated at least 15 more are not reported.
It is also important to acknowledge men and boys also experience sexual abuse and this does not only affect females. 14% of all child sexual assault cases involve a male victim and 20% of those have female offenders. It is important to not ignore that men and boys CAN be victims of sexual violence as well and this crime is not specific to only those who are biologically female. It is imperative to listen to boys and men when they state they have been assaulted. More often than not, boys and men tend to not report sexual assaults they have experienced so statistics and numbers on these cases are expected to be much higher.
There are many reasons why people from African American and Black communities do not report and one of them being historical trauma and the fear they will not be taken seriously or believed. Some leading activists of the African American and Black community state “the unique history of racist and sexist victimization”, which stem back to the early times of slavery, still have lasting effects on people today. This historical trauma, or “multigenerational trauma experienced by a specific cultural, racial or ethnic group. It is related to major events that oppressed a particular group of people because of their status as oppressed”. This has caused many these women to have an inherent fear of law enforcement and stopped them from reporting their assaults to any officials. The victims also are afraid they will not be believed or are afraid they may be blamed as the abusers themselves or that they were the ones who were asking for it, also known as victim blaming. Many women stated they also did not feel safe, welcomed, or even understood when they entered the law enforcement centers, medical centers, or even victim advocacy centers. On top of the historical trauma, the lack of cultural competency adds to this distress.
If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call Support Within Reach at 1-800-708-2727 or visit RAINN.org to learn more about sexual violence.
