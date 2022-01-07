It is remarkable that 2022 has begun and we are almost half way through the school year. Our district has been faced with many challenges this year so far, and we are proud of the work that has been done and the learning that has taken place. In addition to staff doing great things for children, I thought it would be good to offer up an update on three things the district is working on right now.
Surplus space
When the community graciously passed the referendum in 2018 to create better educational spaces for elementary students, plans began for what to do with the surplus spaces we knew we would have in vacated elementary buildings. Forest Lake Elementary was exchanged with the City of Grand Rapids for land that is now the home of West Rapids Elementary and single-family homes will be built on the cleared Forest Lake site.
The uses that were identified by the Facilities Task Force for Murphy and Southwest Elementary schools included repurposing the spaces for early childhood, consolidating space the district currently leases to reduce costs, and creating spaces for community use. The district is currently following through with these recommendations. After evaluating the condition of the Administrative building, it is also being recommended that the district consider moving administrative functions to the Southwest Elementary facility, along with the Alternative Learning Center and Community Education. Plans for Murphy are less defined, but the district is working with partners on the possibility of relocating early childhood programming into the space in either a district- or partner-owned model. Assuming the current Administration building would be vacated, the district would seek to eliminate this property from district ownership.
District collaboration
I have been working as a school administrator in this county for 18 years, and I have never been asked about school districts working together more than in the last year. School Boards have been challenged with finding Superintendents, some school districts are struggling financially, and all districts want what is best for their students and community. One thing is very clear: doing things the same way we always have been is not a good option.
ISD #318 has a history of working with school districts in our area. Recently, ISD #318 has had a number of meetings with the Nashwauk-Keewatin school district about deepening the relationship between the two school districts, as well as informal conversations with both Nashwauk-Keewatin and Greenway. The IRRRB recently supported Nashwauk-Keewatin’s efforts for a new school, and ISD #318 will continue to explore what the relationship between our two school districts looks like. This is complex work, takes time, and requires districts to listen to their constituents as they seek what is best for students and communities.
Budget
The district recently approved the 2022 levy, which ended up being much less than originally proposed due to some debt restructuring. You should see a taxpayer-friendly change on your property tax statement as a result.
While the revenue the district receives from the local levy is important, it makes up less than 20% of the district’s operating revenue, with the remainder coming from state and federal sources. Since the State of Minnesota has not kept up with inflation in its funding of school districts, our school district has a structural budget deficit. This deficit resulted in the need for our school district to make budget reductions in the spring of 2020, the spring of 2021, and reductions will be required again in the spring of 2022. Most school districts in the state have addressed these deficits by asking their local voters for additional support in the form of an operating referendum; ISD #318 is one of the minority of districts that do not have an operating referendum. While we will continue to address spending, the fact is that we have a revenue problem.
Our reductions this spring will be challenging and will require tough decisions, the kinds of decisions that administrators and boards do not like having to make. However, we need to continue to make the cuts necessary to balance our budget, and as long as our school district has a revenue problem due to lack of state and local funding, these decisions will be a part of our story.
While there are challenges ahead and big decisions to make, our district is committed to making the best decisions we can and focusing on students. We appreciate the support of our community and the partnerships with our families that are so important to the success of our students and community.
Matt Grose is Superintendent of Independent School District 318.
