Without a doubt, many Itasca County residents have already noticed the large construction project underway in downtown Grand Rapids along Highway 2. The complex being built is the Itasca County Justice Center, which will become the new home for the county’s jail and courts.
The Justice Center is a major public project that will support the county’s justice system over the next several decades. With construction on pace to be completed by 2024, I thought it would be a good time to share some details about this important community investment.
The county moved forward with the $75 million project in response to chronic overcrowding, inefficiency, and infrastructure problems at the old jail and courthouse buildings. This project represents the county’s commitment to public safety.
Throughout the new facility, security upgrades will help protect the public, law enforcement and courts staff. Improvements include a redesigned jail that makes it easier for correctional staff to monitor inmates, a comprehensive security camera network and secure transfer routes for inmates from the jail to court. Further, the jail will have the necessary space to support programming for mental health, chemical dependency and safe reintegration of inmates into our communities.
In addition, the Justice Center will feature four courtrooms with upgraded technology that will improve the efficiency of the county’s courts system while also allowing better access for those with physical limitations. Revamped storage spaces and a new records room will provide secure maintenance of court records and evidence.
The Justice Center seeks to address the many shortcomings of our current jail and courts facilities. In 2017, the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) determined that the current jail failed to meet critical state standards for safety and inmate classification. Many of these issues stemmed from the age of the jail and its heavy use over time. The combination of overcrowding and failing infrastructure prompted the DOC to order the county to cease operations at the existing jail by May 2023 and provide an alternative that meets state regulations. Shortly after, the Ninth Judicial District issued its own recommendation to address a wide range of issues with the courtrooms.
In response, the county pursued a solution that would not only meet state standards, but provide a modern facility that ensures a safe, secure and efficient judicial system for our residents. After extensive review, county commissioners unanimously approved moving forward with construction of the new Justice Center as a long-term solution for the issues plaguing the county’s jail and court operations.
Looking ahead, there’s another important element of this project that all Itasca County residents should know about – they will decide how the county pays for the new Justice Center. On the Nov. 8 general election ballot, county voters will find a proposal to use a county-wide 1% sales tax to repay the bonds that financed the project. The tax would terminate as soon as the bonds have been repaid, which is projected to be within 20 to 25 years.
County leaders proposed a sales tax so that residents could decide whether to spread the project’s cost among residents and nonresidents who buy goods or services in the county. If the sales tax is approved, nonresidents would contribute 40% of the proceeds – approximately $30 million – for the cost of the Justice Center, according to research by the University of Minnesota Extension Center. Several counties and cities across Greater Minnesota have used a local sales tax to support similar projects, such as jails, libraries and community centers.
Regardless of whether voters approve the sales tax proposal, the new Justice Center will need to be paid for. If the sales tax proposal does not pass, the county will implement a property tax increase of approximately 10% to cover the cost. This is the only stable funding source, other than a sales tax, that would enable the county to make the bond payments and meet the deadlines set by the DOC.
To date, the Itasca County Justice Center remains on budget and on schedule. Much of the exterior work has been completed, and construction crews are now working primarily on the building’s interior. The jail will begin operations next year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.