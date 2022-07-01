By Ida Rukavina
RAMS
The Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS) has been advocating for the communities of the Taconite Assistance Area (TAA) in northern Minnesota for over 80 years. Members include more than 60 public sector units of government who take part in advocating for the citizens of the Iron Range. Our membership includes cities and townships from across Itasca, St. Louis, Aitkin, Lake, Cook and Crow Wing Counties in addition to all the public schools in the TAA. We have a long history of advocating for local government aid, support for our mining and timber industries, economic opportunities for our region, in addition to a strong and vibrant public education system for our citizens.
Last week, we were disappointed with the news that Senate Republican leadership decided it wasn’t worth their time to return to St. Paul. RAMS recently sent a letter to Governor Walz and our Minnesota elected officials calling on them to finish the work they started this session, including additional funding for our students and public schools, a tax bill that provides some of the largest relief ever to Minnesota taxpayers, and passing a much-needed Capital Investment, or bonding bill.
Traditionally, the even year Legislative sessions are “bonding years” — a year when our state helps fund important capital improvement projects such as infrastructure and community needs. With the Legislature adjourning last month without a bonding bill, communities are left wondering how these projects will get done without this important funding component. Here in northern Minnesota, important water infrastructure projects in Buhl, Gilbert, and Virginia are left wondering how they will pay for their projects without partnership from the state. In Hibbing, the fate of their new public safety building is in limbo without partnership from the state. Residents near the St. James and Canisteo pits are wondering how the state will deal with rising water levels without the investment by the state through a bonding bill.
There are too many projects to list here, but we know these bonding requests are all very important to the residents, counties, cities, and towns on the Range, and for that matter, across Minnesota. Crumbling infrastructure and the need for public investment does not have geographic boundaries. These problems exist across our state, regardless of if the Legislative district is blue or red. We call on Legislators from both sides of the political aisle to go back to work and to pass a bonding bill that helps all of Minnesota.
The legislature also discussed a potential solution for the special education funding gap that our schools face. Currently, our schools must cover unfunded costs regarding special education services they provide to our students. The possible state solution that was discussed would have meant over $800,000 more per year for the Hibbing District so that they can help address the needs of all our students. Or, for the Grand Rapids school district, it would mean almost $1.5 million per year to help pay for that programming. Those are just two examples of the tremendous impact this investment would have on our schools. We ask our Legislators to come back to the table and approve this additional education funding so that every child, regardless of which town they live in, or what part of Minnesota they live in, can have access to a public school system that provides them with an education for their future.
Finally, the Legislature came so close to passing a tax bill that would have benefitted all Minnesotans. Here in northern Minnesota, we were lucky to have both Senator Tom Bakk and Representative Dave Lislegard on the Tax Conference Committee. There was a bipartisan agreement on tax relief, but for whatever reason, it did not cross the finish line. The compromise tax bill included significant increases for Local Government aid (LGA) that helps towns keep providing necessary services without raising taxes on its citizens. There was an expansion of the child tax credit, helping families raising young children. And there was property tax relief for homeowners. There was help for our Iron Range schools. Furthermore, senior citizens on Social Security would have seen the elimination of the state taxes on those Social Security benefits. The tax bill was a good compromise between both parties and RAMS calls on the Legislature to go back to the table and pass the tax bill.
RAMS asks the residents of the Iron Range to stand with us and call upon all Legislators to get the job done. Fund our schools. Increase Local Government Aid to cities. Pass a bonding bill. And pass a tax relief bill. Our communities in rural Minnesota deserve this. It’s now up to Governor Walz, Leader Miller, Speaker Hortman and our elected state representatives and senators to get back to work and come through for the people of Minnesota.
Ida Rukavina is Executive Director, Range Association of Municipalities & Schools.
