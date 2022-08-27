Believing and breaking down the barriers of what is true and what is false when dealing with sexual assault can be difficult. This is going to be an eye-opening read for many and a confirmation for others.
Forms and definitions of sexual violence are as follows.
• Child Sexual Abuse also known as child molestation, when an adult or older adolescent uses a child for sexual stimulation. • Sexual Assault (stranger/non stranger) is illegal sexual contact that involves force and is without the consent of the person. Types of sexual assault include activities of a sexual nature such as groping, penetration of orifices and rape. Acquaintance Rape is a sexual assault that is committed by someone who knows the victim.
• Date Rape or Marital Rape takes place while on a date or in your own home by a spouse.
• Intimate Partner Sexual Violence is the most common type of sexual violence and a common component of domestic violence. Most of these cases go unreported. Drug Facilitated Sexual Assault is an assault that occurs when a person is incapacitated due to the influence of any mind-altering substances, such as alcohol or intentionally being given a date rape drug.
• Sexual Harassment is the behavior characterized by making unwelcome and inappropriate sexual comments, actions and physical advances in the workplace or other professional or social situations. Exposing takes place when an individual purposefully displays one’s genitals in public causing others to be alarmed or offended. Indecent exposure is often done for sexual gratification or to entice a sexual response. • Obscene phone calls happen when an unsolicited telephone caller uses foul language and improper sexual language with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass. These calls are usually done without disclosing the identity of the caller.
• Sexual Exploitation takes place when someone is in a vulnerable situation, such as needing money, food, housing, transportation, medication, drugs or alcohol. The victims are encouraged to submit to sexual favors to obtain items of survival.
• Sex Trafficking is also known as modern day slavery. It is the action or practice of illegally transporting people from one country or area to another for the purpose of sexual exploitation. Sex Trafficking is the recruitment, harboring, provision, transportation or soliciting of a person for the purpose of commercial sex acts for monetary gain.
• Internet Related Crimes happen when abusers assault victims using the internet to conduct and facilitate unwanted sexual advances. These threats of violence on victims causes them to suffer from fear and/or anxiety. • Child Pornography unlawfully exploits children for sexual stimulation. This can be produced with direct involvement of sexual assault of a child or through videos, photos or internet usage to obtain such materials. Child pornography is illegal.
Here are some statistics that are very eye opening. One in six American women and 1 in 33 American men have experienced different degrees of rape as a child or an adult. Sexual assault is not limited to females and numbers have proven that abuse of men is on the rise.
With this being said, we need to reach out to our children with strong direction on what is good touch and what is bad touch. We need to continue to present information to them through their school years on sexual violence.
The education does not stop at the school age level, as sexual violence knows no age limits, so outreach and education throughout the community is vital to keep sexual assault at bay.
Angie Ness-Byer is the Hubbard County Sexual Violence Services Coordinator for Support Within Reach sexual violence victims advocacy center.
