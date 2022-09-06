Today, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) is expected to vote on new regulations prohibiting the sale of new gasoline and diesel-powered cars and trucks by 2035. This vote will codify the Executive Order signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom, which has important implications for Minnesota due to the California car mandates finalized by Governor Tim Walz last summer. 

California’s new rules will effectively criminalize the sales of new gas or diesel-powered light-duty vehicles (think cars, SUVs, crossovers, and trucks) by 2035. The new regulations also have aggressive phase-in targets to meet along the way, including a requirement that 35 percent of new passenger vehicles sold by 2026 and 68 percent by 2030 be “zero emissions,” which usually refers to electric vehicles (EVs). 

