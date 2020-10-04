My granddaughter asked me: Why is the Earth round? Why is the moon round? Why is the sun round? Why not egg shaped or a cube or flat?
It is an interesting question when you think about it. Our galaxy, the Milky Way, and all the other billions of galaxies, as far as we know, are made up of billions of round balls that are the stars, planets, and larger moons. Stable spherical galaxies are round, spiral galaxies are also round though flattened like a plate. There are ‘irregular’ galaxies but are usually the result of two galaxies in the process of collision.
Technically the Earth is not perfectly round or are most other of the major objects in the Universe. The rotation of the Earth causes it to ‘bulge’ out slightly at the equator. But for our discussion here we will consider the Earth and other major celestial objects round.
For most of human history, Earth was believed to be flat. There was the land with lakes and rivers surrounded by a vast ocean. Then there was a second limitless reservoir of water that was ‘above’ in the ‘firmament’, and then above that was a place of perfection where the gods or God dwelled. In many early belief systems, it was the gods that turned the water from the firmament on or off depending upon how the people ‘behaved’. Thus there were prayers and sacrifices made to the gods to keep the people on their god’s ‘good side’. They had no way of knowing that Earth’s water cycle replenishes the atmosphere with water through evaporation, which later falls as rain again. So, in their mind, there had to be this vast water reserve ‘above’ them. In their view, the excess water from floods simply ran off into the ocean and the excess from the ocean ran off the ‘edge’ of the flat Earth.
Yet as early as about 250BC insightful observers understood Earth to be round, though this knowledge did not easily transfer to the uneducated masses. In fact it did not make sense to the uneducated because it seemed to be contrary to ‘common sense’. However, in around 250BC an astronomer and mathematician named Eratosthenes who lived in Alexandria, Egypt not only showed Earth to be round but determined its circumference (and therefore radius and diameter) with amazing accuracy for the time. How he did that will be the subject of another column. Suffice it to say he used very simple instruments together with some keen insight and powerful mental tools called mathematics and geometry.
The point is, though, that Eratosthenes did not discover Earth to be a cube or any other shape. It was round, just like the moon and the sun. The answer to the round shape had to wait for centuries and for a better understanding of the ‘force’ of gravity.
Although gravity sure looks and feels like a force, it actually is something far more complex: It is not a force or ‘cause’, but rather an ‘effect’ of a fundamental property of space-time. Yet, we will call it a force, as the ultimate effect on the shape of celestial objects is the same. Even scientists that study gravity will call it a force for simplicity’s sake, even though Einstein showed it was something else entirely.
If we stick with Earth as an example, the force of gravity is always downward and downward is always towards the center of Earth. Astronomically speaking there is no ‘top’ or ‘bottom’ of the world. We can think of the center as a focal point of gravity pulling matter downward towards it from all points around it, which is why Earth doesn’t get ‘lopsided’ or end up in the shape of a cube. Every point on one side is ‘balanced’ by a point on the exact opposite side.
If there is no top or bottom, why is the Northern Hemisphere considered the ‘top’ of the world and always the upper portion of globes and the Southern Hemisphere considered the ‘bottom’ of the world? The answer is there is more land in the Northern Hemisphere and also home to numerous civilizations that began to understand geography and distances well enough to create maps. Naturally the maps were of their own part of the world, the Northern Hemisphere. But from a cosmic perspective there is no top or bottom and a globe could just as easily be turned upside down. This is true of the solar system, the Milky Way galaxy, and the Universe as well.
