Back in the ‘old days’, students learned in science class that there were nine planets. But a few years ago, Pluto, the ‘planet’ farthest from the sun, got bumped from the list. While the world didn’t erupt in outrage, there were many, even scientists, who felt that Pluto got a bad deal. Even now after some years to sort through the arguments for and against, there is some question as to just how to classify Pluto.
Pluto was demoted to a ‘dwarf planet’ mainly because it is small, in fact smaller than Earth’s moon. Because it is small and lacks sufficient gravity, the argument goes, it has not ‘cleared’, its path around the sun of comets and asteroids. But by that definition alone, the Earth would qualify as a dwarf planet as would most others we call planets. The occasional asteroid strike and near-misses of hundreds of ‘space rocks’ that pass by Earth and meteor ‘showers’ indicates Earth, too, is still sweeping up the dust from the creation of the solar system.
But then there is Pluto’s strange orbit. While the orbits of the major planets are fairly circular, Pluto follows an elliptical (egg-shaped) orbit. Periodically this orbit brings it closer to the sun than the next planet, Neptune. Another unique feature is Pluto has the largest moon in relation to its size of any other planet. That moon, Charon, is half the size of Pluto. They are mutually tidally locked in a gravitational embrace, meaning that both show the same ‘face’ to each other as they revolve around each other, sort of like two dancers doing a waltz. So perhaps instead of calling Pluto a dwarf planet, it should be renamed a ‘double planet’ or the waltzing planet. Just a thought.
What is beyond Pluto?
There are at least eight more dwarf planets beyond Pluto and Neptune. They include Eris, a little bigger than Pluto, which has its own small moon. There is Haumea, Sedna, Orcus, Quaoar, Varuna, and Makemake. These dwarf planets are likely made mostly of water ice and would be completely covered in oceans if they were Earth’s distance from the sun. They orbit the sun and exist in a vast region of space called the Kuiper Belt. The Kuiper Belt is also home to millions of asteroids and comets, leftover pieces from the formation of the solar system.
But there is ‘something strange’ going on out there. None of the orbits of these outermost known dwarf planets, including Pluto, follow circular orbits. All have elliptical orbits, in stark contrast to the fairly circular orbits of the major planets. What happened to cause those orbits to be so different? It’s as if there were some other major sized planet way out there beyond them that is tugging on them, thus creating the egg-shaped orbits.
Enter Planet X, or since Pluto got demoted, Planet Nine. Theoretically, (mathematically) a planet ten times the mass of Earth in the right orbit could account for the elliptical orbits of those minor planets. Some scientists have been looking for it with no success. One might think that a planet that large should be easy to spot if it’s there, but the distance to where it might be is so great, the sun would look like just another star from its vantage point. This means that it would ‘be in the dark’ and not reflect enough light to be easily detected. So, for now, its presence is inferred by its effect on those far distant worlds.
And beyond Planet Nine, if it exists? Though there is no observational evidence, there is a possibility that the sun has a solar companion, possibly a red dwarf star or brown dwarf, that orbits the sun far beyond all the planets. Its ‘year’, the time it takes it to make one orbit around the sun, would be millions of Earth years. Though much smaller than the sun, red dwarfs are bona fide stars and are the most common star. But they are so faint that none are visible without the aid of a telescope. So finding one with only a tenuous attachment to our sun would also be a daunting task. Searching for both Planet Nine and a possible solar companion will be on the docket of the James Webb Space Telescope when it becomes operational next year.
Email Terry Mejdrich at mejdrichto@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.