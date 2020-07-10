Chapter One
Upon returning from college I was introduced to late night walleye fishing, an activity that not only provided unbelievable experiences but also quality time with family and friends.
Every year as July approaches it is time to take night fishing seriously. Weed lines were developed, baitfish moved into the shallows along with aggressive walleyes of all sizes.
Many nights under a canopy of star studded skies, northern lights or even an occasional thunderstorm I trolled the reefs and shorelines of local lakes. There is a unique exhilaration in enjoying the peacefulness of the night sky only to be interrupted by the hard slam of a walleye attacking your favorite crank bait.
Success is not measured by how many fish you catch, how big they may be, but by the experience of leaving the day of work behind and dreaming of things to come. Enjoying the tranquility of the night and the company kept.
In 1990 I had the pleasure of introducing one of my advertising accounts to this unique experience. That night was not only extremely successful but would change both our lives forever.
Jim had recently moved to town with his wife and daughter to run his father-in-law’s furniture store. We often exchanged stories of Jim’s hunting and fishing adventures in the Mount Helens region of Washington before the volcanic eruption and my local adventures here in Northern Minnesota.
One Friday Jim mentioned that he had never caught a walleye and wondered if I would consider taking him out sometime. Without hesitation I responded, “What are you doing tonight?”
Arriving at Jim’s house around 7 p.m. I was greeted by an excited fisherman and his wife. The boat was packed, bait procured and the cooler full. When asked when we were expecting to be home, I replied ”around 1 a.m. maybe 2.”
With strict instructions to be safe, we were off.
The evening was perfect, a nice walleye chop out of the west and a full moon approaching. Conditions for success were in our favor.
Jim fulfilled his quest as we drifted along a sunken reef with crawler rigs well before dark. The excitement on Jim’s face as he reeled in his first walleye was unforgettable. I would say as comparable as a young kid coming down the stairs on Christmas day.
This was just the beginning. As the sunset and the moon began to rise we moved into shallow water. Our blue bombers found active fish quickly and often. As the night progressed the beautiful full moon gave way to cloud cover but fishing remained steady. I couldn’t have scripted a more perfect night.
Busy in conversation and following the break line I was surprised when Jim commented on the clouds dissipating and the full moon returning. Looking up from my depth finder and witnessing a glow in the east I knew Jim wasn’t experiencing a full moon sighting.
I asked Jim, “What time do you think it is?” Jim responded, “It must be midnight, one o’clock.” I replied, “How about 5:30 a.m., that’s not the moon, it’s the sun.”
With a note of fear in his voice Jim explained he had to open the store in the morning.
More importantly his wife Kay would be worried sick that something happened. You have to keep in mind Jim barely knew me and Kay knew me even less.
This had been our first adventure together outside of work.
As I started to pack up my gear, Jim quickly responded, “Maybe we should just take
one more pass, it’s hard to leave when the fish are still biting.”
It was at that time I realized I had found someone (some would say as crazy as I was staying out all night to catch fish) that enjoyed the serenity of the night, fellowship, not to mention the fishing as much as myself.
We both decided that the 18 walleyes we released that night would have to be enough. There were promises made that there would be more nights like this in the future.
As we pulled up to Jim’s house the sun was up, yet you could tell every light in the house was on. I started to get out of the truck and Jim stopped me. “You may want to just go,” he said, “I have some explaining to do.”
We both felt badly and apologized to Kay numerous times, never even trying to justify our actions. This would be the first night of literally hundreds of nights Jim and I would venture out fishing over the next 28 years.
It would also be the night that a great true friendship began.
Every trip after that night when asked, “When will you be home?” we promised earlier the first time.
