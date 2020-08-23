An asteroid between 15 and 30 feet in diameter just whizzed past the earth in what may be the closest ‘fly by’ ever recorded (discounting actual collisions). It missed the earth by about 1,800 miles traveling at roughly 8 miles per second, which is many times faster than the fastest bullet. It passed so close that its orbit (trajectory) was altered by earth’s gravity.
Of note: It was not discovered until it had already passed the earth. By careful measurement of its motion and some celestial mechanics (mathematics), scientists were able to trace its path ‘backwards’ in time. In other words if it had been on a collision course with earth, it would have hit with no advance warning.
Even well into the 1900s scientists were divided on what caused the craters on the moon. A popular theory was that they were the remnants of extinct volcanoes and a more ‘far out’ theory was that they were impact craters. The earth, too, was thought to be free of impact craters because none were obviously visible. Even the very obvious Barringer crater in Arizona was thought to be the result of some unique type of earth geology. But the ‘space age’ and satellite imagery from high orbit and probes to other planets have brought clarity to those early mysteries. The moon (and Mars and Mercury and most other objects in the solar system) was found to be pockmarked with craters formed by the impacts of asteroids.
So, then why didn’t the earth look like it had been hit by repeated impacts? Of course it has been, and went through much the same bombardment as the moon. But the earth has a few things going for it that erases the evidence of impacts.
Weathering slowly ‘fills in the holes’ left by asteroid collisions. The slow but steady movement of tectonic plates and the constant reworking of earth’s surface through earthquakes, volcanism, and glaciation over eons of time have erased most of the evidence. But not all. Observations from space satellites have found dozens of crater remnants hiding in plain sight. (Google Earth is a good place to see these awesome pictures.) Last but not least earth has an atmosphere thick enough to cause many of the smaller asteroids to vaporize or explode before they reach earth’s surface. The moon and Mercury have nothing to stop even the smallest asteroids. Mars has a very thin atmosphere and so its surface looks a lot like the moon.
So what if the latest close shave would have struck the earth? Well (in lawyer speak), that depends. The composition of asteroids comes in three general categories. One type is not much different than a common fieldstone, mostly silicates and made of ‘lighter’ elements. Another type is composed of mostly heavy metals like iron and nickel. And the third general type is some combination of the two. For our conversation here, the effect on earth would depend heavily on what it was made of.
Smaller asteroids that are made of mostly rock (chondrites or stony meteorites) for the most part break up or explode high in earth’s atmosphere. The same is generally true of those with a more varied composition. But those that are mostly made of iron and nickel hold together like bullets and tend to make it all the way to the ground. Even a relatively small iron-nickel meteor like the one that just passed earth, if it had hit a major city could have done tremendous damage.
The iron-nickel asteroids are evidence of a violent time in the solar system’s distant past. They are remnants of the cores of planets and moons that no longer exist. Those objects were torn apart in collisions billions of years ago, their pieces scattered throughout the solar system. They tell their tale on the surface of the moon and Mercury and Mars, and billions of those pieces exist yet, along with pristine pieces from the time of the solar system’s birth, and every now and then one comes along big enough and close enough to get our attention.
Scientists have identified thousands of Near Earth Asteroids that could one day impact the earth. But there are likely millions, if not billions, more that remain unidentified, like the one that just paid earth a visit. Scientists have at their disposal a vast network of telescopes and satellites, but space is a big place and there is a huge ‘blind spot’. Asteroids coming from the general direction of the sun are hidden by the sun’s glare. Add those to the list of ‘known unknowns’.
Email Terry Mejdrich at mejdrichto@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.