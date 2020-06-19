A little over five years ago, I bought a book of poetry by Robert Frost at a quaint bookstore in Northfield, MN. The book wasn’t for me, but rather a young man who I just met in December 2014 during my sophomore year at Concordia College- Moorhead. He had mentioned that he enjoyed the writing of Robert Frost so I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to snag such a perfect find. I wrapped the book in Christmas wrapping paper, just in case I felt it was appropriate to give him a gift for the holidays.
The first time we went out together ended with a walk to the nearby McDonalds for some late-night ice cream. The majority of our conversation, at least that I can remember, was about love languages. If you don’t know what I am referring to, the five love languages were first outlined by Gary Chapman, Ph.D. in 1992 in his book, “The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate.” The five languages include gifts, quality time, acts of service, physical touch and words of affirmation.
Most of the languages are fairly self-explanatory. Chapman’s theory outlines these five types as ways people both show and want to receive love. I have always know quality time is my number one love language. Spending time with the ones I care about is my favorite way to show that I care and to know that others care for me. What I haven’t always realized is quality time may be tied with another love language—gifts.
During the Christmas season, I often say that I love trying to find the perfect present for my family and friends. The other side of this is that I also look forward to seeing what I will receive. Giving gifts shows that I care about a person through something, but it doesn’t have to be extravagant or expensive.
“Whether that item is a tiny trinket from a thrift store or a 50-foot sailboat is inconsequential,” says Mark Williams, a licensed mental health counselor and relationship coach. “Either convey the same message: I was thinking about you when I saw this. You’re always on my mind.”
Giving gifts has come into play during this time of social distancing. When I can’t always see my friends and family, I enjoy mailing them a letter or small gift just to let them know I am thinking of them. On the other side, small tokens given to me by my loved ones are incredibly special to me.
Back to my original story—That young man and I started dating in January 2015. Just a month later, I took out the Christmas wrapped book and gave it to him for our first Valentine’s day together. To make the story even sweeter, the man I am referring to is my fiance, Isaac. We have been together now for more than five years and plan to get married next year. Balancing our own and each other’s love language is one of the ways I believe our relationship has been successful.
If you want to find out what your love language is, you can take a quiz at https://www.5lovelanguages.com/quizzes/. You’ll be able to learn about your type from there and see more about the other types.
