As I’ve noted in past columns, secular humanists accept science as the ultimate arbiter of what is the truth about the world. We realize that we do not understand everything, and many ideas about the nature of reality now may later turn out to be inaccurate. The theory of evolution is considered an accurate way of understanding the wide variety of life on our planet but is perhaps the most controversial theory despite the vast amount of evidence that supports it. Why is this?
It could be that many people don’t know about the evidence or don’t understand the theory. The questions I have heard people raise about evolution reflect poor understanding. A good example is the following: If humans have evolved from apes, why are there still apes? This question demonstrates a misunderstanding of the process by which evolution occurs. We share a common ancestor with chimpanzees, but we both split away from that ancestor more than 7 million years ago. Both species have followed different evolutionary paths since then. What you see now is the outcome of those 7 million years. The original ancestor we once had has now gone extinct.
During the slow process of evolving from that original ancestor, there were several different versions of humans roaming the Earth at the same time. Besides modern humans like ourselves, these included Neanderthals and Denisovans. These others have gone extinct, and we remain the only survivors at this time. Since evolution is continuous, we will likely disappear too. Like all other biological forms, we are a transitional species leading to a new form in the future. The process of change occurs over an enormous time. We won’t be around to observe much of what happens. We know there are small differences among humans now, but we have no idea which ones might be significant in the evolutionary process. For example, some of us can digest the lactose found in dairy products, while others are lactose intolerant. Will it matter in the long run? We don’t know. Will it lead to other changes in the progress of our evolution? We don’t know.
Correcting the misunderstanding about how we are related to but different from other apes doesn’t usually result in an immediate change of opinion about evolution. So, a lack of understanding or knowledge alone doesn’t account for the controversy associated with evolutionary theory. It’s more complicated than that.
In recent years, surveys examining the level of religious belief in developed countries and accepting evolution provide another perspective. The U.S. has the next to lowest acceptance of evolution among the countries surveyed (only Turkey was lower) but the highest religiosity among the developed nations. This finding suggests that the controversy surrounding the evolution theory is not merely a lack of knowledge or understanding. Instead, it is a conflict between religious beliefs and scientific evidence. More secular societies than our own have more successfully resolved this conflict.
The facts of evolution have become increasingly difficult to reconcile with the stories in the Bible. The study of biological evolution has taught us that there was no instantaneous creation event. Life started slowly; it took millions of years to move beyond single-cell organisms to multicellular forms and still more complex organisms. Once life began, the process of surviving long enough to reproduce was at the heart of natural selection. Natural selection is not a random or accidental process, but mutations in genes are arbitrary, and most do not lead to improvements in survival. Evolution follows no specific path, and we won’t necessarily survive despite our numbers. About 99% of all life that has existed on this planet has gone extinct. The same fate may await us.
We also know that there was no Adam and Eve. There had to be a larger number than just two to avoid extinction and support our continuing as a species. The smallest population of modern humans was probably around 12,000 living in Africa. It is spectacular that this relatively small group spread out across the whole world and now numbers about 7.5 billion.
Hostility toward the theory of evolution in this country reflects this conflict with religion. The problem does not exist with other scientific theories like gravity, the germ theory of disease, the existence of black holes, or quantum physics in our smartphones. Some scientists retain their religious beliefs despite this conflict with evolutionary science. One of the most prominent is Kenneth R. Miller, Ph.D. He is a devout Catholic. He wrote the biology textbook used in my granddaughter’s biology class at Grand Rapids High School. He argues that he maintains a strict separation between his scientific work and his faith. Compartmentalizing his thoughts and checking his religion at the door as he enters his laboratory is a solution, not everyone can duplicate. It seems likely that as religion declines, evolution will become less controversial, but that will be a long slow process.
