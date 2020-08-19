When I started this column, I intended to provide a brief description of the secular humanist perspective on various issues. What do we humanists believe? How do we find meaning in life? Do secular humanists have morals? How do we go about discovering what is real?
I didn’t intend to answer every question others might have, and I didn’t mean to change minds. My goal was to provide a view that would be understandable to most. I wanted to give responses to questions secular humanists regularly encounter when we meet those who hold different views. Based on the feedback I have received, it seems I have had some success in being understood. However, I haven’t addressed some questions that generate arguments rather than conversations.
What would it take for me as a secular humanist to agree that some God exists and that the Bible as a book is totally accurate and divinely inspired? I could be glib and say that God could make an announcement in a booming voice in the sky: “I am real, and so is the book!” I would hear it, and so would everyone else. The argument would be over, I guess. That hasn’t happened.
At a more respectful level, I could say that God should know what it would take to convince me and yet has “chosen” to stay hidden from me. I know lots of people would take issue with that response, saying that I have closed my heart and head to the message. I will admit that I no longer make any effort to “hear” the word, but God could work around that if needed. Often, religious people will offer up a long list of things that they say cannot be explained without God. But I must reply that many of those things have natural explanations or, it is appropriate to say, “we don’t know yet.” It is always a puzzle to me when they object to saying we don’t know. I don’t mind not having all the answers. How dull it would be to have all the answers. What would we do if there was nothing new to learn? I would choose not to leap to the conclusion that God did it. I don’t find that a useful answer in any case.
I’m not the only one who has not heard God. I have known other people who acknowledge that they thought they once listened to the voice of God and spent years following it. Some were ministers in churches when they realized there wasn’t a voice. Some wrote books about their experiences. They have also participated in debates about the answer to the question of whether God exists. They take exception to the complaint that if they have lost their faith, they never really were a true believer.
What would it take to convince me that God exists and the Bible is accurate? You can try, but I think I’ve heard all the arguments and seen all the “evidence,” but remain comfortable as a secular humanist.
Ken Eck
Grand Rapids Area Freethinkers
