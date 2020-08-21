I am a very patient person. I don’t often feel rushed and I take my time going places. In fact, I have been told that my spirit animal would be a tortoise. But lately, it seems like patience is truly a virtue to strive for. In my daily life even I find myself having to lean on my power of patience to get through some frustrating moments.
One month ago, my fiance planted grass seed in our yard. We built our new home over the last year and recently got started on some outside projects such as leveling the ground and getting a concrete patio poured. After the grass seed was put down, the next step was to sprinkle hay over the yard. Although, this was going to lead to our first lesson in patience.
We ran out of daylight the first day so only part of the yard got covered with hay. Unfortunately, the next day was super windy. As a result, the hay blew everywhere! It landed in patches all over the yard. This led us to decide to just forgo the hay because we figured it wouldn’t make much of a difference if it was just going to blow away.
The week after the grass was first planted had the perfect weather in regards to precipitation. Although it was dry, we were glad that it didn’t rain too much to wash all the seed away. When we started to water the ground where the grass seed was planted, it was apparent to us that the sprinkler was not reaching very far. As we tried to keep the ground moist to the seeds to take hold, it would take hours upon hours to go around the whole yard.
It turns out that there was something set up incorrectly with our well. So after about a week, it was finally fixed. The sprinkler was able to freely flow, covering the yard in less than half the amount of time it took us before.
Remember that hay I mentioned earlier? Well it turns out, the hay really does make a difference. As the weeks went on we couldn’t help but notice the patches of hay were the same places where the grass was thriving. Although it was frustrating that we made the wrong choice to not spread out more of the hay, especially considering the last month has been pretty calm wind-wise, we had to laugh it off in the end.
Parts of the yard look amazing and others look like we didn’t even plant anything. Despite wishing that I could wake up tomorrow and have a blooming field of soft grass to run through with bare feet, I am grateful for the fact that I even have a yard of my own to use. During these summer days and nights, we have been able to enjoy time outside, close to nature and away from the flurry of everyday life. We may have to plant more seeds, and this time, we’ll put hay over everything.
