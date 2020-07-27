Two of the most successful missions in the history of space exploration are Voyager I and Voyager II that were launched by NASA in 1977. Even after decades traveling through the Solar System and beyond, both continue to send information back to scientists on Earth. They were both designed to do ‘flybys’ of Jupiter and Saturn and then continue on into interstellar space, the first ever to do so. They also provided the first pictures of the large moons of those planets as well as close up views of Saturn’s rings.
At over fourteen billion miles away, 149 times the distance between Earth and the sun, Voyager I is now beyond the influence of the sun’s gravity. (By comparison, Pluto’s distance is about 40 times the distance between the Earth and the sun.) It has entered the ‘space between stars’ sprinting along at a leisurely 38,000 miles per hour. It is so far away that it takes communication signals nearly a day to reach it from Earth or for scientists to contact it. (Radio signals travel at the speed of light, 186,000 miles per second.) So ‘round trip’ communications take nearly two days.
The Voyager spacecraft have on board greetings (golden records) to aliens that might one day intercept them. These beings are assumed to have far greater technology than we currently possess. Carl Sagan was the astronomer most instrumental in pushing for the inclusion of those. They include greetings in different Earth languages, music, images and sounds of life on earth, a representation of what male and female human beings look like, and a ‘star map’ back to Earth so that other beings would be able to see from which star (the sun) the probes originated.
Inclusion of the information on the records was not without controversy. Some worried that Sagan and others were providing too clear a roadmap back to earth. If aliens were not of the friendly sort, then perhaps it would not be wise to advertise our location. But what are the chances of hostile aliens, or any aliens, following the trail of breadcrumbs back to Earth?
In the first Star Trek movie, Voyager I (V’ger) is intercepted by a machine intelligence and interprets the instructions literally and collects information and specimens on everything it encounters. Giving the writers credit for imagination, how likely is that, or more broadly how likely is it that Voyager I will ever encounter anything?
For most people 38,000 miles per hour seems pretty darn fast, but for the Universe at large it is barely creeping along. In a few hundred years when Star Trek is supposed to take place, Voyager will have barely left the neighborhood. It will take Voyager 40,000 years to come even ‘close’ to another star, and then it will miss it by nearly two light years. This means that the alien machine would have gathered the vast amount of information it is supposed to have all in close proximity to the Solar System, clearly improbable and likely impossible.
Getting a handle on the vastness of space is very difficult. Even though they are bound gravitationally to the galactic center, stars are spaced so far apart that even two galaxies, each containing billions of stars, in direct collision would have few actual star collisions. Gravitational forces would warp and mold the two galaxies together, but stars would be unscathed.
So the ultimate fate of the Voyager spacecraft is to become a tiny piece of human technology that circles the center of the galaxy like the sun and other stars. It will likely never encounter anything at all and remain intact for billions of years, a relic of a once technological society long since gone extinct or evolved into some other form of life.
And yet there is one realistic possible scenario where advanced beings do retrieve the Voyager spacecraft. Those advanced beings would be our own distant decedents, inquisitive human beings with advanced systems of propulsion where catching up to Voyager would be as easy as a Ferrari overtaking a hiker. This, of course, assumes humanity survives long enough to outgrow our volatile adolescence. The odds are infinitesimally small that any other life form or object will intercept Voyager and so the most likely scenario is the advanced life forms would be us.
