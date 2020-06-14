Though many would undoubtedly find it dull reading, one of my more interesting books is a hardcover 1894 600 page Yearbook put out by the United States Department of Agriculture. There are no plot twists or steamy sex scenes but there is real history though the book was never intended to be a history book. The purpose of the book when written was to give an overview of the progress of agriculture during that year. There is an introductory report by the Secretary of Agriculture where he discusses emerging foreign markets and worldwide trends. But generally the book contains reports on the production of livestock and agricultural crops in the U.S.
There is a section on the concern for depleted soils especially in Eastern states. That section includes a chemical analysis of ‘manure’ and its benefits to soil. There is a section on horses since in 1894 horsepower meant real horsepower. There are tables on farm wages and crop and livestock prices. ($500 per year was considered a livable wage for farm workers.) There is a section discussing emerging ‘truck’ farming and the ‘vast’ capital ($6000 to $20,000) required each year to meet expenses for some of the larger producers of fruits and vegetables.
If the book has a ‘theme’, it would be the emphasis on science and scientific discoveries and their application to agriculture. It encourages state governments to establish agencies helpful to agriculture and also the establishment of agricultural experiment stations supported by public funds.
There is a section devoted to the ‘problem of insects’ both in the field and in stored grain and how to deal with them. Another section goes into considerable detail on hawks and owls dividing them into four different ‘classes’: Wholly beneficial, chiefly beneficial, about equal beneficial and harmful, and totally harmful with respect to farming enterprises. It is interesting that the writer of that section makes a passionate plea to not treat all hawks as ‘chicken hawks’, understanding the hawk circling the field is looking for mice or small rodents and so does the farmer a favor. He references studies, which examined the contents of the digestive systems of hundreds of different hawks from several different species, and what they found was surprising. The most common food source for many was larger insects along with mice. Hawks and owls are protected today but not in 1894 and were routinely killed sometimes just for ‘sport’.
In 1894 Grover Cleveland was president, the first democrat elected after the Civil War, but there is no mention in the book of politics or partisan verbal ‘sniping’. However, it does mention attempts to pass federal legislation, for instance for ‘experiment stations’, that might be passed by the House but rejected by the Senate. The reasons given for voting against some of those measures was that it was felt the Constitution did not expressly allow it. However, many states took it upon themselves realizing the importance of improving agricultural methods and sharing that information with the farming community.
The book contains a section on dairy farming, feed and pasture requirements, and the price of milk. A pathogen present in infected dairy cattle, a form of tuberculosis, was being spread to humans through infected milk. The book contains several pages of pictures and diagrams with instructions on the pasteurization and sterilization of milk to ensure its safety for human consumption.
What makes this a good history book is that it was never intended to be, so it is a ‘snapshot’ of a year in agriculture in the U.S. before tractors and pesticides with mostly facts and free from politics or biased points of view. Some of their ‘science’ was sometimes not wholly accurate but we have the benefit of hindsight, and it is interesting to read about a way of life that ‘worked’ without the man-made chemical revolution of modern times.
