I don’t have to walk far to see beautiful fall colors. Right out our front door, down the trail to the lake or a walk through our neighborhood.
The colors this year, just in my opinion, are more vibrant than ever.
Is it because of COVID-19 and our family choosing to do more outdoor activities around home? And giving us the opportunity to fully enjoy what nature has to offer?
Perhaps.
Is it because my mind is finding the good?
I sure hope so.
Is it because our family is choosing to surround ourselves with the positives we all should be thankful for, favorable weather, clean air and a safe community to live in.
I’m sure that adds to it.
Or is it because for once, I’m trying to tune out all the negativity the media (yes, I know coming from a journalist), is portraying.
Potentially.
What I for sure know, is that if you haven’t already, take the time to soak in the colors. Go on walk, heck, bring your family. Pull out the camera and take some pictures. Lay on a blanket and look up at the leaves.
If you have kids, find time to play in the leaves. Discover acorns.
Be creative, and use leaves for artwork. Let kids rub a crayon over a sheet of paper with leaves underneath it. Give kids scissors and have them practice cutting skills and follow the veins. Laminate leaves and hang up in the windows for kids to examine closer if stuck in doors due to inclement weather.
Take advantage of the beauty of nature, and create memories that are just as vibrant and vivid as this year’s fall colors.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Fall Color Finder online, Itasca County is nearing its fall color peak and most of the county is between 75 to 100 percent at its peak.
On this site, one can view visitor photos, share photos, find an events calendar and see typical peak colors.
But what causes these fall colors? The Minnesota DNR website states, four main groups of biochemicals are responsible for the various yellows, oranges, reds and browns that we see in fall: chlorophyll, carotenoids, anthocyanins and tannins. Each of these has its own color and chemistry, and as the amount of these chemicals vary, they will cause subtle variations in color from one leaf to the next or even from tree to tree.
Here’s just a bit more information as to why fall colors vary from year to year (from Val Cervenka, DNR forest health specialist).
Weather is most critical in determining the colors displayed each fall
Colors are best when high quality foliage – a product of a warm, moist summer – is exposed to sunny, cool fall days
Light frosts may also help, but hard freezes can ruin the display
Physciological stresses placed on trees can impact fall colors
Cool wet summers can cause premature displays of colors
A mild summer drought may actually increase the display, but severe drought usually dulls colors noticeably
In some cases, foliage may die early and turn straw-colored due to a lack of water
The slightest changes in weather in September – too warm, too cold, too wet, too dry – can slow color change or cause trees to drop leaves before they change color
Because it is too dry to produce the vibrant reds, yellows and oranges, a severe summer drought will create a landscape filled with the subtler colors of tans, bronzes and auburns
Happy Fall Ya’ll.
