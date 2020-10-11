Out of the male council in their community, two were selected to be judges on the basis of their age (wisdom) and knowledge of the ‘law’. They received special status (perks) for their positions and handed down life or death verdicts as well as presiding over more mundane domestic matters. They met, as did other men of community importance, at the home of a wealthy man who happened to have a beautiful wife.
The two judges became obsessed with this woman and began to spy on her, often hiding in the home’s extensive garden behind trees or bushes in order to catch a glimpse of her. Then one day the wife decided to wash herself in the pool in the garden and sent her two servants away to get washing supplies and to close the door. The two men saw their chance and rushed over to her desiring to ‘lay’ with her. They gave her two choices: One was to consent to their demands. The other was to refuse them, but if she did they would say they saw a young man having sex with her. Such a crime, adultery, would be punishable by death by ‘stoning’. (The community would cast stones at her until she died.)
Yet this woman, whose name comes down to us as Susanna, realized that if she gave into them, there was no guarantee it would be the last time. (We learn later in the story that Susanna is not the first woman these men have blackmailed into sexual acts.) Adultery for women in any circumstance was a capital crime. Her own sense of right and wrong also was a strong force to refuse the men, which she did.
So, as promised, the men came to the council and community with the false story (bearing false witness), and the ‘trial’ was swift and verdict predictable, since the judges were both the accusers and the men primarily responsible for sentencing. Susanna was led away to be executed.
This story is fascinating in its power and depth. It was written well over two thousand years ago in Greek, yet it has the intrigue of any modern day story. It may have been based on an actual incident. For scientists who study past cultures the story tells a lot more than a moral tale. We learn that this community had no public buildings and met at the home of a wealthy man. Nowhere does it say that Susanna was wealthy; only her husband, since women in that community could not possess wealth. We learn that while women could be executed for adultery, men could have multiple wives and concubines (sex slaves). We learned that the climate was hot and that women bathed and took care of their appearance. We learn something of how an average day progressed for the people living there. And much more.
But back to our story. Before Susanna was executed, a ‘boy’ named Daniel spoke up and accused the two judges of bearing false witness against her, and was so convincing that the rest of the council and community agreed to hear him out. He asked that the two men be separated until he had interviewed both alone. The council agreed. During the interviews conducted in public, Daniel directly accused each of lying and noted that the punishment for both would be death (the same sentence they had handed down on Susanna). Then he asked the first man: Tell me. Under what type of tree did you see Susanna and the young man ‘companying’ together? The first man answers: A mastic tree. (A small evergreen tree grown primarily for the aromatic and medicinal properties of its sap.) Then he dismissed that man and called in the second man and after accusing him also of false witness asks the same question: The second man answers: Under a holm tree. (A large evergreen tree from the oak family.)
Since it would be impossible for anyone living in that area for any length of time to confuse the two different trees, the community realized that truth was on the side of Susanna, and her sentence was carried out against the two judges.
This story is from the Apocrypha, a collection of works once considered for inclusion in accepted Old Testament writings, but that were discarded for one reason or another. In this case, the History of Susanna (sometimes referred to as Susanna and the Elders) was not included because it was first written in Greek rather than Hebrew. Nonetheless, it is meant to convey a message of good overcoming evil, and it is as relevant today as it was over two thousand years ago. People in positions of power who perhaps shouldn’t be often abuse it to suit their own interests and desires. The basic nature and sensibilities of people have not changed.
As a side note, mastic sap or pitch was collected and chewed for medicinal purposes to aid in digestion and gut function. It is one of the first forms of chewing gum dating from at least 2,400 years ago. Modern science has confirmed it has antibacterial properties and can even reduce dental plaque. It is still harvested today and is still usually sold in the form of chewing gum.
