In 2017 Oumuamua became the first known object from another star system to pass through our solar system, in effect becoming the first known alien visitor to our neck of the woods. It came from ‘above’ the plane that the planets orbit around the sun, passed around the sun, and then headed back into interstellar space. It’s shape, while not viewed directly, was inferred by its motion and reflected sunlight and was calculated to be something like a cigar shape. It measured about 1200 feet long and perhaps only 120 feet wide. It was also traveling very fast, 200,000 miles per hour. If the shape estimates are true, then it is also unique in that no known natural process can create such a strange configuration. While this does not mean such a process does not exist, it did lead many to wonder if the object was of intelligent design, i.e. a ‘probe’ sent by an alien civilization to study our solar system and look for life.
Scientists did in fact check to see if Oumuamua was emitting any sort of radio signals or other emissions that would be consistent with an intelligently designed object, but found none. It was ‘radio silent’. Most scientists now believe it was just an incredibly rare occurrence that an object created in a far distant star system managed to find its way to our vicinity.
At first glance this seems like an incredibly long shot. The space between stars is so huge that the chances of another object coming even remotely close from anywhere other than our solar system is incredibly small. It would be comparable to hitting a coffee cup with a marble from a billion miles away. So it is easy to imagine that this had to be some sort of probe sent on a deliberately calculated mission to study the sun and the planets. While that scenario cannot be ruled out entirely, there is another more likely explanation: The space between stars has a lot more ‘stuff’ in it than we imagined.
The more objects, especially small objects largely undetectable by our telescopes, there are in the space between stars, the more likely one or more will eventually pass through our solar system. The chances of a single marble thrown at our hypothetical coffee cup and hitting it are incredibly small, but if we throw a trillion of them, then the chances improve greatly. And new insights into star system formation make this more likely.
A newly formed solar system is chaotic. While the formation of the central star is rather straight forward and predictable because it is the focal point of the ‘depression in space time’, i.e. gravity, the surrounding matter comes together in bits and pieces with the larger objects often sending smaller objects out of the system altogether. This early chaos in a system’s development is likely to send billions of pieces into interstellar space. Given that there are billions of stars in our galaxy, this translates into trillions of star formation debris in the spaces between stars. Even large bodies the size of planets can be ejected by super-sized planets the size of Jupiter. Eventually in the evolution of a star system, this chaotic process stabilizes as certain planets ‘win’ the right to maintain their orbits around the sun and clear other objects from their path. The process, though of much less violence, continues today. If an asteroid or comet approaches Jupiter at just the right speed and trajectory, it will be ejected from the solar system forever. Also billions of asteroids and comets still exist in our solar system with millions on potential collision courses with earth.
While we should be aware of the risk of possible asteroid or comet impacts on earth, the other factor to consider is time. While impacts are inevitable, Nature does not operate on ‘human time’. Yet scientists know that from the past geologic history of Earth that a large impact could end human existence and so have devised various ways to counter an approaching asteroid. A mission is in the works to try to slightly deflect a small asteroid (that does not threaten Earth) from its path to test one of those ways.
Email Terry Mejdrich at mejdrichto@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.