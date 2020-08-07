A lot can be said about the innocence of youth and even more learned.
Last weekend as my 13 month old granddaughter held my hand and walked me through the back yard, across the adjoining lot, stopping occasionally to explore new found treasures amongst the grass, I found myself forgetting about everything going on in the world.
My head, heart and soul were in the moment, enjoying the innocence of Lilly’s great adventure.
The excitement expressed in Lilly’s amazing smile and beautiful big blue eyes brought nothing but joy to all of us as she reached for the stained glass birds in the window, petting the velvet caribou antlers and her favorite, the mounted deer, all while sharing a banana with grandma.
The smiles, laughter and pure enjoyment she brought to everyone in the room as she played with a spatula, Tupperware bowl and flashlight helped bring back fond memories of my children in simpler times. Times when my children could roam the neighborhood without fear of danger. A time when it was incomprehensible to see signs of hatred lining city streets. When you could turn on the television and not be appalled with what you have just witnessed. Worst yet, the sensationalized breaking news. A time when there was no uncensored social media spreading hate and violence.
What had been a troublesome week of angry people over the simplest of things. news, which could barely be discerned as fact or fiction consuming our lives leaving many forgetting what is really important, Family, friends, neighbors…..the human race.
There is no one person, no one reason to blame for the problems plaguing our society today and there is no one person who is going to solve these issues by themselves. I remember when people agreed to disagree and moved on. Searching for solutions that we all could live with. Threats of violence, destruction of property, false accusations and exaggerations of events in attempt to justify bad behavior were the exception not the norm.
The premise that acts of defiance and destruction are the only way to create change may actually be standing in the way of positive change. I am in agreement that change is the only constant in life, many injustices still exist today that need our attention but it is up to us to make sure that we listen to the needs of each other and that changes we make are positive and well thought out.
Our youth learn from our actions, the examples we set and right now we are not setting a very good path for them to follow or for future success.
In years past our political leaders from BOTH parties were just that, Leaders. They were more interested in helping our nation grow rather than their party winning by destroying the opposing political party both personally and professionally.
There isn’t a magic wand that will solve all our problems and right every wrong from the past. It is up to each of us as individuals to look deep into ourselves and ask, are we part of the solution or are we going to continue to contribute to the problem.
No one side will get everything they want, nor should they as we are a nation of individuals with freedoms and rights, but we must work together towards common ground.
It is time to sit down and discuss compromise rather than condemn the beliefs of others without listening to reason..
We need to remember what is important to everyone, not just ourselves, to have respect for others and their ideas.
For it is our responsibility to make our society a better, safer place for Lilly and all the youth of today and tomorrow. They are the ones who will have to live with the decisions we make today and what we leave behind.
