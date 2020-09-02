Shortly after noon on Thursday, an employee of a fast food restaurant called reporting that a man had caused a disturbance and the drive up window. He was now parked in a car in the parking lot. Officer Michelle Norris responded and spoke with the driver who was sitting in his car eating lunch. He explained that he had ordered mustard with his meal and when he parked in the parking lot and opened his bag, he discovered that he had not received mustard. He said he then walked up to the drive up window and told the employee that he had not received his mustard at which time the employee allegedly threw packets of mustard at him.
Often people will call the police department reporting that they have lost an item in the hope that someone will find it and turn it into the police. This property typically consists of car keys, wallets, tools and bank cards. Thursday, however, was a first when a woman called reporting that she was at the dog park. Others had been there and left. When they left the park, they left behind a walker. Community Service Officer Carl Fischer responded to the park. Sure enough, there was a walker with nobody around. There was a sticker on the walker. From that, Carl was able to track down the company that sold walkers and determine who the owner was. The walker was reunited with its owner.
At 1 a.m. on Friday, a man reported that he awoke when he heard his car engine start and the car pull out of his driveway. Officer Jeff Roerick responded and gathered the vehicle description and license plate number. He searched the town for the car. He then entered the license plate number into the crime computer. The owner told Jeff that he had hidden a set of keys inside the vehicle. On Monday morning, Members Credit Union called reporting the vehicle abandoned in their parking lot. Nobody was around. The keys to the car were laying on the floor.
Shortly after noon on Friday, a person called to report her keys were locked inside her vehicle. This is not an unusual occurrence and officers respond a hundred of these calls each year, as they try to help unlock the car. The explanation on this one was a bit unusual. When Community Officer Carl Fischer arrived, he learned that the woman had not only left her keys in her car but also her dog, who locked the car doors.
Also on Friday, Officer Greg Lease received a call from the Itasca County Sheriff’s Dispatcher. It seems that the dispatcher had received a text message from an unknown person. He didn’t recognize the telephone number and thought the message to be a bit unusual. It said that the person sending the text wanted to meet in Veteran’s Park for a “Lucky Trade.” Now, what could that mean? Maybe someone wants to sell drugs? Greg thought. He asked the dispatcher to text the person back, agreeing to meet at the entrance to the park in thirty minutes. Greg pulled into the park thirty minutes later and found a young man standing there. He admitted to sending the text, thought it was to another person, and denied any knowledge of a drug deal. “Lucky Trade” he explained is a term used while playing a game called Pokemon and he was trying to “make a Pokemon trade” with somebody for whom he obviously had the wrong telephone number.
Then there was the mother who drove to Grand Rapids from Wisconsin on Saturday night to pick her child up from her ex-husband. They share custody. The ex-husband called police stating that he had received a telephone call from her. She told him that she had run out of gas and was at a local convenience store but would be at his house shortly to pick up their child. He explained that in speaking with her, she didn’t make much sense and believed she was high on drugs. Officer Bill Saw and Sergeant Kevin Ott went to the convenience store and located the woman behind the wheel of her car. The man was right. She didn’t make much sense and finally admitted to using meth. She was arrested for Driving While Under the Influence and sent off to the county jail.
I guess sometimes things just don’t go as people plan. When they don’t, they sometimes call the police and we do what we can.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.