On Friday, a local pharmacy contacted the police department telling officers that a prescription order had been called in from a physician in Chicago. The prescription was for a narcotic and the pharmacist became suspicious so he phoned the physician in Chicago. The physician said his medical prescription codes had been stolen and are used by an unknown person claiming to be the physician.
Shortly before noon on Sunday, the pharmacy phoned to tell officers that a woman had arrived at the pharmacy to pick up the prescription. Officer Ashley Moran and Officer Michelle Norris responded to the pharmacy parking lot. The 29-year-old woman who claimed the prescription narcotic was walking to her car with her eight-year-old daughter. Despite officers in fully marked police cars, dressed in uniforms, commanding her to stop, she continued to her car. It was only when officers grabbed her that she relented and accompanied them.
The woman admitted that she had been paid to drive all night from Chicago to Grand Rapids to claim the prescription. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Itasca County Jail. Her daughter was placed in a foster home until relatives could come from Chicago to take her home.
So much of our crime is driven by the need to buy drugs on the street. That is typical in other Minnesota towns as well. One of our detectives works nearly full-time on drug cases. For officers, the tragedy that these drugs result in is all too real.
For example, on Saturday afternoon, officers and Meds-1 paramedics were called to a medical emergency at an apartment on Northeast Third Avenue. They found a 25-year-old man unconscious on the floor. Another man in the apartment said the man on the floor had been injecting himself with heroin. He said that after the man collapsed he had given him Narcan, three times. The man was not breathing and had no pulse. Officer Michelle Norris, Ashley Moran and Greg Lease began CPR. When Meds-1 paramedics arrived, they were able to get his heart pumping again and he began breathing. He was transported by ambulance to Grand Itasca Hospital.
Officers found children’s clothing in the apartment, indicating that a little girl was either living there or staying there from time-to-time. They learned that the girl was with her mother that afternoon. It really makes you wonder what chance these young children have when their parents are hooked on drugs. In both these cases, officers forwarded their reports to Itasca County Child Protection for follow-up.
Do you know what doesn’t make sense? This man was using heroin and to do so you must first possess it. It is against the law to possess heroin. The use of heroin nearly cost him his life. He needs help to kick his drug addiction. The criminal justice system could force him to get that help. Yet, it won’t happen. You see, there is a state law that says that if someone calls in a drug overdose that nobody can be charged criminally. A well-intended law but we know that it is just a matter of time before the results will be tragic.
It’s not just drugs that ruin people’s lives. Alcohol abuse does as well. Saturday night at 10:00 PM, Officer Justin Edmundson was patrolling Northeast Fourth Street when he saw a car pull out onto the highway from Northeast Thirteenth Avenue. Justin noticed the car wondering back and forth over the centerline. The driver was almost certainly drunk or had some sort of medical problem. Justin turned on the red lights on his squad car and the driver refused to stop. Instead the car accelerated at a high rate of speed. It continued eastbound then travelled south on LaPrairie Avenue, running through stop signs. As it then turned west onto State Highway Two, the driver purposely crossed over the centerline, coming at cars head on, forcing them into the ditch. Officers pursued the vehicle onto River Road where an Itasca County Deputy was able to strike the rear corner of the vehicle in a “PIT” maneuver, causing the car to spin out, landing in the ditch. The male driver got out and ran to the north into a wooded area. The female passenger ran to the south and was immediately apprehended by officers. Law enforcement set up a perimeter and searched for the driver but were unable to locate him. They were, however, successful in identifying him. He is a 37-year-old man from Coleraine.
On Monday morning, officers located the man in Coleraine and arrested him. He is in the Itasca County Jail facing several felony charges.
Sometimes we hear that drug and alcohol abuse don’t really affect others. We know better.
