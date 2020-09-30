What often seems obvious and a reasonable course of action to a police officer apparently isn’t so to some others. Here are some examples from the weekend.
“My daughter is missing. She was supposed to come home from her girlfriend’s house and did not. I want to report her as a runaway.” The officer spoke with the girlfriend’s mother. She said that the girl had left the residence and had no idea where she may have gone. Officers searched for her and entered her name and description in the nationwide computer. Twenty-four hours later, while following up with the mother, officers learned that the daughter had returned home shortly after the mother had reported her missing.
“Officer, I want you to know that I received a telephone call from my ex-spouse stating that they are going to be an hour late in dropping off our child. This is not in keeping with the child custody visitation agreement.”
A woman living in a small apartment building reported to police that she ordered a shirt and pair of slacks over E-Bay. She tracked the delivery, yet she did not find the items outside her door. She suspected that the neighbor across the hallway from her apartment had stolen the items. After all, she was the only other woman residing in the apartment building. The officer went to the apartment and asked the neighbor about it. She denied it. When pressed further she admitted to stealing the items because she did not like her neighbor.
An officer responded to a call from a woman who stated that she had allowed a friend of hers to stay with her in her apartment and now she wanted her removed. The officer asked, “Well, how long have you allowed her to live with you?” She replied, “Twenty-two days.”
An officer responded to a call of a male and female sleeping near the dumpster at a local convenience store. The problem was that their dog was allowed to roam free and was jumping up on customers. The officer spoke with the couple, explaining that their dog needs to be on a leash. The man replied, “I just got out of jail and don’t have a leash.”
Finally, the manager of a fast food restaurant called police reporting, “A man just barged in the back door of our restaurant. He started shouting at one of our female employees who was working the drive up window. He accused her of throwing a cup of pop at him as he stopped at the window.” The officer began asking questions and learned that the female working the drive up window had, indeed done so, but that there was more to the story. It seems that the woman and driver had a relationship and had recently broken up. The male had not taken it well. He made a point of coming to the drive up window, daily, ordering food and then berating his ex-girlfriend who was working the window. Apparently, today she had had all she could take. When he showed up with his new girlfriend sitting next to him in the car and started in on her, she let him have it with a cold cup of pop in his lap.
Sometimes we just bite our tongues.
