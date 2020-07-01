John Adams wrote in 1776 that the nation would mark the anniversary of Independence Day with, “the most memorial epocha in the history of America…hosting a great anniversary festival that ought to be solemnized forever after with pomp and parade…shows, games sports, guns bells, bonfires and illumination from one end of the continent to the other.” I am still trying to figure out what an “epocha” is.
This year, gone are the festivals and parades. If games are played, we will probably find spectators staying six feet apart and wearing masks. It may be too dry for bonfires, I do not think anyone is advocating going out on Pokegama Avenue and shooting off guns and the continent from one end to the other does not seem to agree on anything, including policing.
Although it might be easy to be pessimistic on this 244th Independence Day, we should not be. We have been here before. Just a decade ago, in 2010, the news reported that the job report was dismal, unemployment was on the rise again, home purchases had dropped a whopping 30%, construction spending was down, consumer confidence had plummeted 16% and investors were running for cover.
Yet, we endured. We are a nation of smart, innovative people. We are also fiercely independent and hard working. We are opinionated and each generation believes they are right and insists upon change. We are not stagnant but rather a country of constant change. Strife is built into the very design of our political system of government. Our founding fathers intentionally did this recognizing that it is only through public discourse and debate that change can occur, knowing that a country without change will cease to exist.
We have freedom. Freedom to express ourselves. Freedom of the media to report and keep government and its institutions accountable to the people. Freedom to own property and worship as we please. Freedom to choose our occupation and economic opportunity. We have the freedom to dream and strive to make our dreams come true. We have the freedom to criticize our policy makers, voting them into office and voting them out of office. Our disagreements are not a detriment but rather a strength as it leads to change which means our country endures.
The design of our legal system may have unintended disparate impacts but we have the freedom to make changes to this system because it is our system, a system of the people from which its power derives. It is through this system and our laws that we are liberated together.
Your police officers wear an American flag on the right breast of their uniform. It represents a solemn oath to defend the Constitution of this country, one system of laws for everyone, including police officers. It represents their willingness to lay down their lives to defend this system and keep our communities safe.
We are a country of great accomplishments. We have built the world’s most advanced infrastructure and an economy that has survived recessions and depressions. Our businesses are constantly evolving and changing. Business is our strength.
Think of what life was like in Itasca County just a century ago. At that time, we also had a pandemic. The world was at war. Forest fires burned through much of northern Minnesota causing great devastation and loss of life. Tuberculosis, Smallpox and Diphtheria were a scourge. There were no antibiotics. Sanitation was hit or miss. Farming and logging were done with horses. There was no electricity. We heated our homes and businesses with wood. Even publishing this newspaper involved tedious hours of setting type by hand.
In the face of the present pandemic, we have heard the saying, “We are Itasca Strong!” On this July 4th Independence day, as we gaze at our star-spangled banner and watch the nighttime sky explode with fireworks, let us not forget the opportunities given to each of us and be grateful for those who have laid down their lives for our freedoms. We are not America divided. We are America Strong!
